    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
02:43:04 2023-06-13 pm EDT
124.89 USD   -3.33%
AMD Reimagines Cloud Performance with 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors with AWS

06/13/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
— Previewing new Amazon EC2 M7a instance based on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors—

—Amazon EC2 M7a instances offer a major leap in performance with up to 50 percent more compute performance than M6a instances and bring an even broader range of workloads to AWS—

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, during the “Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,” AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced a continuation of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a preview of the next generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) M7a instances, powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors.

“AWS has worked with AMD since 2018 to offer Amazon EC2 instances to customers. Today, we are seeing customers wanting to bring new types of applications to AWS, like financial applications, applications servers, video transcoding, and simulation modeling," said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “When we combine the performance of 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with the AWS Nitro System, we’re advancing cloud technology for our customers by allowing them to do more with better performance on even more Amazon EC2 instances.”

“AMD and AWS are reimagining what’s possible with cloud performance, driving a differentiated offering for customers with the next generation of Amazon EC2 instances,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president, general manager, EPYC Business, AMD. “We continue to showcase the immense capabilities of the world’s best data center CPU, the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, and our ongoing collaboration with AWS highlights the momentum and demand for EPYC to power faster applications enabling customers to bring a broader range of workloads to the cloud.”

Next Generation of AMD and AWS Instances
The new Amazon EC2 M7a instances, using 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are now available in preview. Amazon revealed EC2 M7a instances also offer new processor capabilities, such as AVX3-512, VNNI, and BFloat16, and allow customers to get up to 50 percent more compute performance than M6a instances and bring an even broader range of workloads to AWS.

AMD began working with AWS in 2018 and now provides more than 100 EPYC processor-based instances for general purpose, compute optimized, memory optimized and high performance computing workloads. Customers such as DNT, Sprinklr, and TrueCar have all benefitted from significant cost and cloud utilization optimization with AMD based Amazon EC2 instances.

Learn more about Amazon EC2 instances powered by AMD EPYC processors here.

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblogLinkedIn and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 998 M - -
Net income 2023 922 M - -
Net cash 2023 6 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 216x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
EV / Sales 2024 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 129,19 $
Average target price 114,28 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean X. Hu Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.99.46%208 043
NVIDIA CORPORATION170.17%976 441
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED32.22%483 609
BROADCOM INC.52.98%352 995
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.34%157 968
INTEL CORPORATION25.12%137 935
