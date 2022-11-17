Advanced search
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
04:12 2022-11-17 pm EST
74.00 USD   +1.79%
04:05pAMD and Analog Devices Resolve Patent Infringement Lawsuits
AQ
06:36aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Digital World Acquisition Poised to Fall, NVIDIA to Rise
MT
11/16Nvidia third-quarter revenue up on strong data center demand
RE
AMD and Analog Devices Resolve Patent Infringement Lawsuits

11/17/2022 | 04:06pm EST
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced that they have resolved all their ongoing patent litigations, based on mutually agreed upon terms. As part of this resolution, the two companies have committed to pursue technology collaborations to bring next generation solutions to their communications and data center customers.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:
Brandi Martina
AMD Communications
(512) 705-1720
brandi.martina@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran
AMD Investor Relations
(408) 749-2845
Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com

Ferda Millan
ADI Communications
(408) 373-1854
Ferda.Millan@analog.com  

Michael Lucarelli
ADI Investor Relations
(339) 645-3222
Michael.Lucarelli@analog.com  


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 528 M - -
Net income 2022 1 574 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 72,70 $
Average target price 89,95 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-46.93%117 218
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.14%405 865
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.90%396 000
BROADCOM INC.-23.10%207 255
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.96%157 427
QUALCOMM, INC.-31.09%135 338