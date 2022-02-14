Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMD closes record chip industry deal with estimated $50 billion purchase of Xilinx

02/14/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Xilinx logo is seen at an event in Shanghai

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) said on Monday it has finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc in a record chip industry deal valued at about $50 billion, giving it an extra edge in the key data center market.

The closing of the deal comes on the heels of Nvidia Corp's decision to abandon its plans to buy SoftBank-owned Arm Ltd, citing regulatory hurdles.

AMD's transaction moved ahead with all necessary approvals for the acquisition, it said.

AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su told Reuters that, between AMD's processor technologies and Xilinx's system on chips and field programmable chips, the two businesses are complimentary. "That was our focus in talking to the regulatory authorities across the world," Su said. She added that Arm was an important partner for AMD but declined to say more about Arm's possible next steps.

The deal, announced in October 2020, was originally valued at $35 billion, but the rise of AMD's stock value has pushed up the price tag, according to AMD.

AMD shares soared more than 4% on Monday. Other chip makers also gained.

With the Xilinx acquisition, Su said AMD will be able to increase its breadth in key markets like data centers where Xilinx has a strong network and AI presence, as well as in the 5G communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense markets. "Those are all markets that AMD has had very little presence in and they all need high performance computing as well," she said.

AMD is intensifying its battle with Intel Corp in the data center chip market. The combined company will have more than 15,000 engineers and a completely outsourced manufacturing strategy that relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).

The two U.S. companies have benefited from a more nimble approach to grabbing market share from Intel, which has struggled with internal manufacturing.

AMD has long been Intel's chief rival for central processor units (CPUs) in the personal computer business.

Su will lead the combined company as CEO, with Xilinx's CEO Victor Peng as president of the newly formed Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group.

The companies expect the deal to generate $300 million in cost savings.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Jason Neely, Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 2.47% 116.1701 Delayed Quote.-21.35%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.47% 243.31 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.92% 5268 Delayed Quote.0.90%
XILINX, INC. -9.99% 194.92 Delayed Quote.-8.07%
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
01:51pAMD closes record chip industry deal with estimated $50 billion purchase of Xilinx
RE
01:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street mixed amid Fed rate hike fears; Ukraine tensions ..
RE
01:00pWall Street mixed amid Fed rate hike fears; Ukraine tensions eyed
RE
11:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Intel, Pfizer, AMD
10:33aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD Completes Acquisition of Xilinx - Form 8-K
PU
10:24aWall St mixed amid rate fears, slight easing in Ukraine tensions
RE
10:06aAMD Closes Xilinx Acquisition; AMD CEO Lisa Su Named Chair of Board
MT
09:23aAMD closes record chip industry deal with estimated $50 bln purchase of Xilinx
RE
09:06aLISA SU : Advanced Micro Devices Names CEO Lisa Su as Board Chairwoman
DJ
08:43aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acq..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 480 M - -
Net income 2022 4 470 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 113,18 $
Average target price 151,22 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-21.35%135 737
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.69%605 132
NVIDIA CORPORATION-18.57%598 725
BROADCOM INC.-13.82%236 750
INTEL CORPORATION-7.51%193 949
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.97%185 549