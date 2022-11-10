Advanced search
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-11-10 pm EST
68.45 USD   +14.23%
03:34pAMD launches data center CPU 'Genoa', taps Google, Microsoft as customers
RE
03:13pDell Launching New PowerEdge Servers With AMD Chips
MT
02:31pOffering Unmatched Performance, Leadership Energy Efficiency and Next-Generation Architecture, AMD Brings 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors to The Modern Data Center
GL
AMD launches data center CPU 'Genoa', taps Google, Microsoft as customers

11/10/2022 | 03:34pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Signs of AMD are seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc launched its latest data center chip on Thursday and said Microsoft Corp's Azure, Alphabet-owned Google Cloud and Oracle Corp would be some of its customers.

The fourth generation EPYC processor, code named "Genoa", makes significant improvement on performance and energy efficiency compared with its previous chip, said Chief Executive Lisa Su.

"What that means for enterprises and for cloud data centers is that it translates into lower capex, lower opex and lower total cost of ownership," she said.

Shares of AMD soared about 14%, mirroring the rise in peers such as Nvidia Corp which gained over 13% on signs of cooling inflation. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index surged 8.7%.

Genoa launches at a time when rival Intel Corp's latest data center chip, code named Sapphire Rapids, has struggled with delays.

"With this latest generation, they (AMD) have made a huge leap in performance not only against Intel, but against their previous generation... so that makes the viability of an AMD-based solution much more real," said Bob O'Donnell, an analyst for TECHnalysis Research.

AMD, which launched its first EPYC data center chip in 2017, has been steadily gaining market share at the expense of Intel, making especially strong inroads with cloud service providers. According to research firm IDC, AMD's market share of chips, which are built on the x86 architecture and used by cloud services, went from zero in 2016 to about 29% last year. Cloud is one of the biggest growth areas for semiconductors.

"IDC expects AMD will stay on track, continue building up market share in public cloud deployments," said Ashish Nadkarni, datacenter and cloud analyst at IDC.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Chavi Mehta


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 14.30% 68.545 Delayed Quote.-55.63%
ALPHABET INC. 7.81% 94.195 Delayed Quote.-39.72%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -19.49% 6.203 End-of-day quote.-70.11%
INTEL CORPORATION 7.59% 29.6001 Delayed Quote.-44.70%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 7.40% 241.22 Delayed Quote.-31.95%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 13.72% 156.81 Delayed Quote.-53.16%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.80% 77.01 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 533 M - -
Net income 2022 1 552 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96 612 M 96 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 59,92 $
Average target price 88,00 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-55.63%96 612
NVIDIA CORPORATION-53.16%342 885
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-32.20%339 934
BROADCOM INC.-29.45%190 139
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.46%149 740
QUALCOMM, INC.-38.46%123 792