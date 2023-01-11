Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
69.06 USD   +1.48%
05:11pAMD names Jean Hu as new finance chief
RE
04:33pMarvell Technology Names New CFO as Jean Hu Plans to Join AMD
DJ
04:29pAMD Says CFO Devinder Kumar Retiring; Jean Hu Named as Successor
MT
AMD names Jean Hu as new finance chief

01/11/2023 | 05:11pm EST
Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. chip design firm Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Wednesday appointed Marvell Technology Inc executive Jean Hu as its chief financial officer, effective Jan. 23.

Hu will succeed Devinder Kumar, who will be retiring from the company two years after taking up the role.

Kumar will remain at AMD through April to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Hu, who has been Marvell's CFO for more than six years, also held senior roles in semiconductor companies Qlogic and Conexan.

AMD, which makes CPUs and graphics processors for PCs and data centers, said in November that it expected some strength in its data center business and promised to be careful with spending. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 1.48% 69.06 Delayed Quote.3.81%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 3.81% 38.42 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 529 M - -
Net income 2022 1 630 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 97,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 68,05 $
Average target price 89,61 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.3.81%109 721
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.03%413 796
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.94%391 520
BROADCOM INC.3.18%240 255
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.94%161 911
QUALCOMM, INC.4.25%131 056