AMD names Jean Hu as new finance chief

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. chip design firm Advanced Micro
Devices Inc on Wednesday appointed Marvell Technology
Inc executive Jean Hu as its chief financial officer,
effective Jan. 23.
Hu will succeed Devinder Kumar, who will be retiring
from the company two years after taking up the role.
Kumar will remain at AMD through April to ensure a
smooth transition, the company said.
Hu, who has been Marvell's CFO for more than six years,
also held senior roles in semiconductor companies Qlogic and
Conexan.
AMD, which makes CPUs and graphics processors for PCs
and data centers, said in November that it expected some
strength in its data center business and promised to be careful
with spending.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)