  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMD's $35 bln deal for Xilinx now expected to close in 2022

12/30/2021 | 05:23pm EST
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chip company Advanced Micro Devices Inc's $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, delayed from a previous target of end-2021, the companies said on Thursday.

"While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process," the companies said in a statement.

Shares of AMD were marginally up in trading after the bell, while those of Xilinx fell 3.6%.

AMD announced the deal in October, intensifying its battle with chief rival Intel Corp in the data center chip market.

Amid U.S.-China tensions, chip deals face approval challenges from Chinese regulators, who are known for their lengthy and sometimes opaque antitrust reviews.

"Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals,” the companies said.

Chip designing peer Nvidia Corp has been struggling with getting regulatory approval for its deal for UK-based chip firm ARM Ltd, with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission earlier this month suing to block the deal over competition concerns. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -2.10% 145.15 Delayed Quote.61.66%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.17% 51.74 Delayed Quote.4.03%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.38% 295.86 Delayed Quote.129.80%
XILINX, INC. -1.71% 213.89 Delayed Quote.53.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 129 M - -
Net income 2021 3 016 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 148,26 $
Average target price 140,72 $
Spread / Average Target -5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.61.66%184 946
NVIDIA CORPORATION129.80%758 050
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.04%577 293
BROADCOM INC.53.62%276 213
INTEL CORPORATION4.03%210 508
QUALCOMM, INC.22.23%206 998