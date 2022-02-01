Log in
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/01 04:00:00 pm
116.78 USD   +2.21%
AMD's stellar report fuels chip stock rally

02/01/2022 | 05:56pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows AMD and NVIDIA GeForce stickers on laptop

(Reuters) - Shares of chipmakers Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc got a lift in extended trade on Tuesday after Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported strong quarterly demand for its semiconductors, despite global supply snags.

AMD soared almost 11% after it provided an annual revenue forecast that exceeded analysts' expectations, pointing to upcoming PC, gaming and data center components.

Rival graphics chip maker Nvidia jumped over 5%, mobile chipmaker Qualcomm added over 2% and memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology climbed 1.5%.

Industry heavyweight Intel Corp, which has lost market share to AMD in recent years as it struggles with next-generation manufacturing technology, declined almost 1% following AMD's report.

Tuesday's after-hours surge in chip stocks is the latest in a recent bout of volatility in the sector. While growth stocks have suffered broadly from worries about rising interest rates, investors are also debating when the global chip shortage might ease, and whether companies are in danger of over-investing and getting caught in a downturn.

Following a recent drop in cryptocurrencies, prices charged by scalpers on eBay for PC gaming graphics cards made with AMD and Nvidia's chips are showing signs of declining following over a year of empty shelves at retailers, according to Tom's Hardware.

A quarterly report from industry bellwether Microchip Technology Inc late on Thursday may offer more clues about when the global chip shortage might abate.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has surged 8% in the past three sessions, but it remains down 13% from its record-high close in December.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 2.21% 116.78 Delayed Quote.-26.87%
EBAY INC. 0.68% 60.48 Delayed Quote.-9.67%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.27% 48.95 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 1.05% 78.29 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -1.00% 81.45 Delayed Quote.-14.90%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.62% 246.38 Delayed Quote.-16.75%
QUALCOMM, INC. 0.78% 177.13 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 134 M - -
Net income 2021 3 017 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,49x
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 116,78 $
Average target price 141,81 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-26.87%137 969
NVIDIA CORPORATION-16.75%612 150
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.41%592 460
BROADCOM INC.-11.95%241 895
INTEL CORPORATION-5.20%198 795
QUALCOMM, INC.-3.89%196 851