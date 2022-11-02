Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:39 2022-11-02 am EDT
62.63 USD   +4.98%
62.63 USD   +4.98%
07:34aAsian equities receive meagre inflows in October amid recession worries
RE
07:34aAMD shares rise as chipmaker sees data center strength cushioning PC slowdown
RE
06:34aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Advanced Micro Devices Poised to Surge, Airbnb to Fall
MT
AMD shares rise as chipmaker sees data center strength cushioning PC slowdown

11/02/2022 | 07:34am EDT
A sign of AMD is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc snatched more share in the lucrative data center market from rival Intel Corp in the third quarter, drawing praise from analysts and sparking a near 5% jump in its stock on Wednesday.

The company's continued expansion into server processors helped it cushion a deepening slump in the personal computer market, which makes up nearly a third of its revenue.

"(AMD) is delivering on their datacenter story, and Intel's rolling collapse has removed some of the constraints on the narrative," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a note.

Santa Clara, California-based AMD's forecast for a 14% rise in fourth-quarter sales while below analysts' estimates also contrasted with expected declines at Intel and Nvidia Corp.

"We expect AMD's share gains to continue, as the company's upcoming, next-generation server CPUs are expected to outperform Intel's lineup across price/performance metrics," YipitData analyst Nathaniel Harmon said.

But growth is slowing even in the data center business, echoing remarks from U.S. tech giants Amazon.com and Microsoft that decades-high inflation and weak consumer demand were taking a toll on cloud and datacenter spending.

The PC industry, reeling from a downturn after its pandemic boom, pressured AMD's earnings and the company also lost market share there to Intel.

A recovery in the business seems distant, with Chief Executive Lisa Su saying that AMD expects the PC market will decline by another 10% in 2023.

Some analysts, however, said the company was undershipping products even in a weak market and could see some upside next year.

"The team is significantly undershipping to PC consumption to help flush channel inventories, which should help client revenues to start to inflect to the upside," according to J.P. Morgan analysts.

AMD's shares were trading at $62.38 before the bell. They have lost more than half their market value this year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -0.67% 59.66 Delayed Quote.-58.54%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.46% 28.3 Delayed Quote.-45.05%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.71% 228.17 Delayed Quote.-32.16%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.34% 135.43 Delayed Quote.-53.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 653 M - -
Net income 2022 1 813 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96 310 M 96 310 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-58.54%96 310
NVIDIA CORPORATION-53.95%337 085
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-36.34%315 389
BROADCOM INC.-29.68%189 503
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.57%147 843
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.84%131 762