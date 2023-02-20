Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
78.50 USD   -1.97%
04:10pAMD to Present at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
AQ
02/16Insider Sell: Advanced Micro Devices
MT
02/15Correction to Affiliated Managers Headline on Feb. 6
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

02/20/2023 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president, Technology and Engineering, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6th at 11:35 a.m. EST/8:35 a.m. PST.  

A real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the conference.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Brandi Martina
AMD Communications
512-705-1720
brandi.martina@amd.com

Investor Contact:
Saskia Adams
AMD Investor Relations
408-749-3116
saskia.adams@amd.com


All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
04:10pAMD to Present at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
AQ
02/16Insider Sell: Advanced Micro Devices
MT
02/15Correction to Affiliated Managers Headline on Feb. 6
DJ
02/14Benchmark Capital Adjusts Advanced Micro Devices Price Target to $103 From $93, Maintai..
MT
02/14Inflation is back (on the calendar)
MS
02/13Insider Sell: Advanced Micro Devices
MT
02/10The Bears come back to bother the Bulls
MS
02/10World Press Review: February 10
MS
02/10ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for home-grown options
RE
02/09AMD wins nearly a third of processor market, Arm's climb slows, analyst report
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 516 M - -
Net income 2022 1 652 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 78,50 $
Average target price 93,16 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean X. Hu Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.21.20%126 570
NVIDIA CORPORATION46.35%526 359
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.27%441 361
BROADCOM INC.6.52%248 316
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.11%158 876
QUALCOMM, INC.16.17%142 408