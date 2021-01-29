Log in
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices : Q4 & FY 2020 - XBRL

01/29/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)

Cover Page

Cover Page - USD ($)
$ in Billions
12 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-K
Document Annual Report true
Document Period End Date Dec. 26, 2020
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-26
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-07882
Entity Registrant Name ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 94-1692300
Entity Address, Address Line One 2485 Augustine Drive
Entity Address, City or Town Santa Clara
Entity Address, State or Province CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 95054
City Area Code 408
Local Phone Number 749-4000
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share
Trading Symbol AMD
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer Yes
Entity Voluntary Filers No
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
ICFR Auditor Attestation Flag true
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Public Float $ 58.5
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 1,211,280,009
Documents Incorporated by Reference Portions of the registrant's proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (2021 Proxy Statement) are incorporated into Part III hereof. The 2021 Proxy Statement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the registrant's fiscal year ended December 26, 2020.
Amendment Flag false
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus FY
Entity Central Index Key 0000002488

