Advanced Micro Devices : Q4 & FY 2020 - XBRL
Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
Cover Page
Cover Page - USD ($)
$ in Billions
12 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-K
Document Annual Report
true
Document Period End Date
Dec. 26, 2020
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-26
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-07882
Entity Registrant Name
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
94-1692300
Entity Address, Address Line One
2485 Augustine Drive
Entity Address, City or Town
Santa Clara
Entity Address, State or Province
CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
95054
City Area Code
408
Local Phone Number
749-4000
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share
Trading Symbol
AMD
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer
Yes
Entity Voluntary Filers
No
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
ICFR Auditor Attestation Flag
true
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Public Float
$ 58.5
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
1,211,280,009
Documents Incorporated by Reference
Portions of the registrant's proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (2021 Proxy Statement) are incorporated into Part III hereof. The 2021 Proxy Statement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the registrant's fiscal year ended December 26, 2020.
Amendment Flag
false
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
FY
Entity Central Index Key
0000002488
Disclaimer
AMD - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 22:47:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Sales 2020
9 549 M
-
-
Net income 2020
1 212 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
1 878 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
88,5x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
105 B
105 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
10,8x
EV / Sales 2021
7,72x
Nbr of Employees
11 400
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
40
Average target price
98,21 $
Last Close Price
87,52 $
Spread / Highest target
54,3%
Spread / Average Target
12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-80,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.