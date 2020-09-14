Advanced Micro Devices : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
09/14/2020 | 05:00am EDT
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The stock option exercise reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on December 5, 2019.
The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on December 5, 2019.
Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $78.00 to $78.99 per share, inclusive. The price reported in column 4 above reflects the weighted average sale price per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each respective price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $79.02 to $80.00 per share, inclusive. The price reported in column 4 above reflects the weighted average sale price per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each respective price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $80.02 to $80.48 per share, inclusive. The price reported in column 4 above reflects the weighted average sale price per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each respective price within the range set forth in this footnote.
This option vested 33 1/3% on November 15, 2015 and vests 8 1/3% per quarter over the next eight following quarters.
