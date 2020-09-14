Advanced Micro Devices : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) The stock option exercise reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on December 6, 2019.

(2) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on December 6, 2019.

(3) Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $79.29 to $80.28 per share, inclusive. The price reported in column 4 above reflects the weighted average sale price per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each respective price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(4) Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $80.29 to $81.28 per share, inclusive. The price reported in column 4 above reflects the weighted average sale price per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each respective price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(5) Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $81.29 to $82.28 per share, inclusive. The price reported in column 4 above reflects the weighted average sale price per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each respective price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(6) Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $82.29 to $82.41 per share, inclusive. The price reported in column 4 above reflects the weighted average sale price per share. The Reporting Person hereby undertakes to provide the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each respective price within the range set forth in this footnote.