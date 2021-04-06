Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.    AMD

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advanced Micro Devices : Intel aims for supply chain edge with new data center chip

04/06/2021 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Tuesday introduced its newest flagship data center microprocessor, hoping its in-house manufacturing operations will help it navigate a chip shortage to better compete against rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (AMD) faster chips.

The new "Ice Lake" chip is designed to be used by cloud computing providers and others who run massive data centers, and Intel said it has already shipped about 200,000 test units.

Intel's new chip will be slower than AMD's new flagship data center server chip released last month. Intel years ago lost its speed lead because of fumbles with the in-house 10-nanometer manufacturing technology it uses to make the chip, while AMD outsources its server chip manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and has gained market share against Intel.

But Intel is hoping that greater control over its supply chain - in addition to a portfolio of data storage, networking and other chips designed to work well with the "Ice Lake" processor - will help make the chips competitive during the midst of a global chip supply crunch, in part by mitigating customer concerns about shortages.

"Nobody else in the industry has the intersection of (intellectual property), architecture, design and manufacturing. We think that's a particularly important differentiator for the company at a time when demand is exploding and supply is short," Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the data platforms group at Intel, told Reuters.

To fight the loss of its speed title, Intel has focused on tailoring its chips and systems to optimize them for specific kinds of computing. One area of focus has been 5G networks, which are shifting from being built on proprietary systems such as those from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd toward using commodity parts like Intel chips. Shenoy said Verizon Communications Inc plans to use the new "Ice Lake" chips.

Verizon will appear at an event showcasing the chips, alongside Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp and others.

Intel's 5G push "gives economies that are worried about security issues or geopolitical tensions a lot more flexibility. They can lean on Western supply chains to build out their next-generation 5G infrastructure," Shenoy said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Franicsco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 0.59% 81.94 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.47% 66.2 Delayed Quote.29.57%
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
11:15aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : Intel aims for supply chain edge with new data center ..
RE
04/05Global Semiconductor Industry Reports 14.7% Year-Over-Year Jump in February S..
MT
04/01ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : Thinking about buying stock in Future Fintech, Advance..
PR
03/30Arm Ltd debuts new chip technology aimed at overtaking data centres
RE
03/29SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Trades Slightly Higher, Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed
MT
03/25SOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop Shares Climb Again, Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly in..
MT
03/25ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : Northland Capital Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices to O..
MT
03/25U.S. tech companies use their expensive stock to pay for acquisitions
RE
03/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : to Shift to Faster Memory Chips in H2
MT
03/24INTEL  : Plans to Spend $20 Billion in Manufacturing Boost, Expand Foundry Servi..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 334 M - -
Net income 2021 2 095 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,6x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 98 905 M 98 905 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,09x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 99,37 $
Last Close Price 81,43 $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-11.21%98 905
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%548 107
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.14%346 890
INTEL CORPORATION29.57%270 974
BROADCOM INC.11.56%199 448
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.98%181 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ