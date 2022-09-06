Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-02 pm EDT
80.24 USD   -2.54%
02:55aAnalysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes
RE
09/02Advanced Micro Devices to Replace DuPont de Nemours in S&P 100
DJ
09/02SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Lululemon Athletica Poised to Surge, Bed Bath & Beyond to Fall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

09/06/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei

BEIJING (Reuters) - High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed.

U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

The development signalled a major escalation of a U.S. campaign to stymie China's technological capability as tension bubbles over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

China views Taiwan as a rogue province and has not ruled out force to bring the democratically governed island under its control. Responding to the restrictions, China branded them a futile attempt to impose a technology blockade on a rival.

A Reuters review of more than a dozen publicly available government tenders over the past two years indicated that among some of China's most strategically important research institutes, there is high demand - and need - for Nvidia's signature A100 chips.

Tsinghua University, China's highest-ranked higher education institution globally, spent over $400,000 last October on two Nvidia AI supercomputers, each powered by four A100 chips, one of the tenders showed.

In the same month, the Institute of Computing Technology, part of top research group, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), spent around $250,000 on A100 chips.

The school of artificial intelligence at a CAS university in July this year also spent about $200,000 on high-tech equipment including a server partly powered by A100 chips.

In November, the cybersecurity college of Guangdong-based Jinan University spent over $93,000 on an Nvidia AI supercomputer, while its school of intelligent systems science and engineering spent almost $100,000 on eight A100 chips just last month.

Less well-known institutes and universities supported by municipal and provincial governments, such as in Shandong, Henan and Chongqing, also bought A100 chips, the tenders showed.

None of the research departments responded to requests for comment on the effect on their projects of the A100 export curb.

Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment. Last Wednesday, it said it had booked $400 million in Chinese sales of the affected chips this quarter which could be lost if its customers decide not to buy alternative Nvidia products. It also said it planned to apply for exemptions to the new rules.

REPLACEMENTS

The lack of chips from the likes of Nvidia and AMD is likely to hamper efforts at Chinese organisations to cost-effectively carry out the kind of advanced computing used for tasks such as image and speech recognition.

Image recognition and natural language processing are common in consumer applications such as smartphones that can answer queries and tag photos. They also have military uses such as scouring satellite imagery for weapons or bases and filtering digital communications for intelligence-gathering purposes.

Experts said there are few Chinese chipmakers that could readily replace such advanced Nvidia and AMD chips, and buyers could instead use multiple lower-end chips to replicate the processing power.

Reuters could not locate any Chinese government tenders mentioning the other two restricted chips - Nvidia's H100 and AMD's MI250.

But some of the tenders showed, for instance, chip purchases from U.S. technology firm Intel Corp and proposals for purchasing less-sophisticated Nvidia products, underscoring China's reliance on an array of U.S. chip technology.

One tender in May showed the Chinese Academy of Surveying and Mapping, a research institute of the Ministry of Natural Resources, considering an Nvidia AI supercomputer to improve its ability to create three-dimensional images from geographic data.

"The proposed NVIDIA DGX A100 server will be equipped with 8 A100 chips with 40GB memory, which will greatly improve the data-carrying capacity and computing speed, shorten the scientific research process, and get scientific research results faster and better," the tender read.

The National University of Defense and Technology (NUDT), which describes itself as a "military university" and "under the direct leadership of the Central Military Commission", China's top military body, is also among the buyers of A100 chips.

The NUDT, home of Tianhe-2, one of the world's most powerful supercomputers, has been on a U.S. blacklist since 2015 due to national security concerns, eliminating the university's access to the Intel processors it uses in its supercomputers.

One May tender showed the institute planned to buy 24 Nvidia graphics processing units with AI applications. The tender was published again last month, indicating NUDT had not yet found the right deal or supplier.

NUDT did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Christopher Cushing)

By Eduardo Baptista


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -2.54% 80.24 Delayed Quote.-44.24%
CORECARD CORPORATION 1.37% 24.38 Delayed Quote.-37.16%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.70% 31.22 Delayed Quote.-39.38%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.25% 525.789 Real-time Quote.-28.98%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.08% 136.47 Delayed Quote.-53.60%
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
02:55aAnalysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes
RE
09/02Advanced Micro Devices to Replace DuPont de Nemours in S&P 100
DJ
09/02SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Lululemon Athletica Poised to Su..
MT
09/01Explainer-Biden's curbs on chips to China part of broader effort
RE
09/01With new AI chip rules, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
RE
09/01S&P 500 snaps four-session losing streak with payrolls on deck
RE
09/01S&P 500 snaps four-session losing streak with payrolls on deck
RE
09/01S&P 500 falls for fifth straight day on rate hike worry
RE
09/01CHIP WRECK : Nvidia sinks sector after U.S. restricts China sales
RE
09/01Wall Street slides for fifth straight day on rate hike jitters
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 209 M - -
Net income 2022 3 754 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 80,24 $
Average target price 121,20 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-44.24%129 533
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.98%411 096
NVIDIA CORPORATION-53.60%339 674
BROADCOM INC.-24.83%201 998
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.51%148 934
QUALCOMM, INC.-29.74%144 283