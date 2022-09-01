Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:55 2022-09-01 pm EDT
81.35 USD   -4.15%
02:46pS&P 500 falls for fifth straight day on rate hike worry
RE
02:05pCHIP WRECK : Nvidia sinks sector after U.S. restricts China sales
RE
12:24pWall Street slides for fifth straight day on rate hike jitters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chip wreck: Nvidia sinks sector after U.S. restricts China sales

09/01/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

(Reuters) - U.S. chip stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the main semiconductor index down more than 3% after Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices said U.S. officials told them to stop exporting cutting-edge processors for artificial intelligence to China.

Nvidia's stock plummeted 11%, on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop since 2020, while smaller rival AMD's stock fell almost 6%.

As of mid-day, about $40 billion worth of Nvidia's stock market value had evaporated. The 30 companies making up the Philadelphia semiconductor index lost a combined about $100 billion worth of stock market value.

Traders exchanged over $11 billion worth of Nvidia shares, more than any other stock on Wall Street.

GRAPHIC: GRAPHIC-Nvidia's stock falls from grace (

)

The restricted exports to China of two of Nvidia's top computing chips for artificial intelligence - the H100 and A100 - could impact $400 million in potential sales to China in its current fiscal quarter, the company warned in a filing on Wednesday.

AMD also said U.S. officials told it to stop exporting its top artificial intelligence chip to China, but that it does not believe the new rules will have a material impact on its business.

Washington's ban signals the intensification of a crackdown on China's technological development as tensions simmer over the fate of Taiwan, where components designed by most U.S. chip firms are manufactured.

"We see an escalation in US semiconductor restrictions to China and increased volatility for the semiconductors and equipment group following NVIDIA's update," Citi analyst Atif Malik wrote in a research note.

The announcements also come as investors worry that the global chip industry may be heading for its first sales downturn since 2019, as rising interest rates and stuttering economies in the United States and Europe cut into demand for personal computers, smartphones and data center components.

The Philadelphia chip index has now lost almost 16% since mid-August. It is down about 35% in 2022, on track for its worst calendar-year performance since 2009.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Additional reporting by Lance Tupper in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -4.35% 81.2327 Delayed Quote.-41.02%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -2.54% 534.01 Real-time Quote.-27.07%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -8.81% 137.45 Delayed Quote.-48.68%
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
02:46pS&P 500 falls for fifth straight day on rate hike worry
RE
02:05pCHIP WRECK : Nvidia sinks sector after U.S. restricts China sales
RE
12:24pWall Street slides for fifth straight day on rate hike jitters
RE
10:04aSemiconductor Shares Decline After U.S. Takes Action on Exports
DJ
07:52aNew U.S. curbs on sales of Nvidia AI chips to China spark selloff
RE
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Down Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, Nvidia Poised to Fa..
MT
06:22aAdvanced Micro Devices to Stop Exporting MI250 Chips to China Amid New License Rules, R..
MT
05:59aU.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analyst..
RE
05:49aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Fears Over Rate Hikes, Growth Hit Shares Again
DJ
08/31AMD says U.S. told it to stop shipping top AI chip to China
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 209 M - -
Net income 2022 3 754 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 84,87 $
Average target price 121,20 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-41.02%137 007
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.89%430 879
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.68%377 956
BROADCOM INC.-24.99%201 549
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.34%150 954
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.67%148 539