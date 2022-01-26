Log in
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
Court rejects $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine against Intel

01/26/2022 | 05:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on Wednesday rejected a 1.06 billion euros ($1.2 billion) EU antitrust fine handed down to U.S. chipmaker Intel twelve years ago for trying to squeeze out a rival.

" The (European) Commission's analysis is incomplete and does not make it possible to establish to the requisite legal standard that the rebates at issue were capable of having, or likely to have, anticompetitive effects," the General Court said.

Judges annulled in its entirety the article of the contested decision which imposes on Intel a fine of 1.06 billion euros in respect of the infringement found.

The same court had in 2014 upheld the Commission's 2009 decision but was subsequently told by the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest, in 2017 to re-examine Intel's appeal.

The case is T-286/09 P Intel Corporation v Commission.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -4.63% 111.13 Delayed Quote.-22.77%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.81% 51 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 134 M - -
Net income 2021 3 017 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,07x
EV / Sales 2022 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float -
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 111,13 $
Average target price 141,81 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-22.77%134 202
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.23%599 336
NVIDIA CORPORATION-24.10%558 100
BROADCOM INC.-19.73%220 533
INTEL CORPORATION-0.97%207 417
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.53%185 304