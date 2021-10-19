Mubadala-backed GlobalFoundries targets valuation of nearly $25 bln in U.S. IPO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu
Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is aiming
for a valuation of around $25 billion in its initial public
offering in the United States.
In a filing to stock exchanges on Tuesday, GlobalFoundries
set a price range of between $42 and $47 a share for its stock
market flotation.
Reuters was first to report in August that GlobalFoundries
had filed for an IPO in New York that could value the company at
around $25 billion.
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)