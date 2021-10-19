Log in
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Mubadala-backed GlobalFoundries targets valuation of nearly $25 bln in U.S. IPO

10/19/2021 | 06:56am EDT
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is aiming for a valuation of around $25 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

In a filing to stock exchanges on Tuesday, GlobalFoundries set a price range of between $42 and $47 a share for its stock market flotation.

Reuters was first to report in August that GlobalFoundries had filed for an IPO in New York that could value the company at around $25 billion.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 3.84% 116.43 Delayed Quote.26.95%
BROADCOM INC. 0.02% 503.36 Delayed Quote.14.96%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.02% 54.47 Delayed Quote.9.33%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.14% 70200 End-of-day quote.-13.33%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.67% 590 End-of-day quote.11.32%
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
06:56aMubadala-backed GlobalFoundries targets valuation of nearly $25 bln in U.S. IPO
RE
06:42aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks in Positive Territory Premarket Tuesday
MT
10/18Apple unveils new MacBooks, AirPods
RE
10/15SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Move Higher, While Virgin Galactic, Corsair Gaming Decline
MT
10/13ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
10/13ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Delivers Incredible High-Refresh..
AQ
10/13AMD Launches the AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card
CI
10/05INSIDER SELL : Advanced Micro Devices
MT
10/05ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD and Microsoft Bring Powerful, Reliable Computing to Users wit..
AQ
10/05AMD and Microsoft Bring Powerful, Reliable Computing to Users with Windows 11 Powered b..
CI
More news
Sales 2021 15 691 M - -
Net income 2021 2 799 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,3x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,72x
EV / Sales 2022 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.26.95%141 226
NVIDIA CORPORATION70.22%554 661
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%546 293
INTEL CORPORATION9.33%220 985
BROADCOM INC.14.96%207 191
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.75%179 943