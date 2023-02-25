Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
78.09 USD   -2.08%
02/25Northern Irish police arrest sixth man over shooting of detective
RE
02/24Northern Irish police arrest a fifth man over shooting of detective
RE
02/24Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Warner Bros. Discovery Poised to Fall, Block to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Irish police arrest sixth man over shooting of detective

02/25/2023 | 08:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Youth Sport Omagh sports complex sign is seen on Killyclogher Road, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland police arrested a sixth man on Saturday in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

A 71-year-old man was detained in Omagh under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned by detectives, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Five men aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 arrested earlier in connection with the attack remain in police custody.

Caldwell, a serving police officer for 26 years, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

He was shot a number of times on Wednesday evening by two gunmen in front of his young son as he was putting footballs in his car after finishing a coaching session with an under-15 soccer team.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
02/25Northern Irish police arrest sixth man over shooting of detective
RE
02/24Northern Irish police arrest a fifth man over shooting of detective
RE
02/24Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Warner Bros. Disco..
MT
02/23Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
RE
02/23Futures rise as Nvidia's strong forecast lifts chipmakers
RE
02/23Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Nvidia Poised to Ris..
MT
02/23Northern Irish police supect New IRA behind detective shooting
RE
02/22Nvidia forecasts first-quarter revenue above expectations
RE
02/22Advanced Micro Devices Launching New 5G Products
MT
02/22AMD Expands 5G Telco Market Leadership with New High-Performance and Adaptive Computing..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 516 M - -
Net income 2022 1 652 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 78,09 $
Average target price 93,16 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean X. Hu Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.23.13%125 909
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.34%573 068
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.94%432 385
BROADCOM INC.3.33%240 878
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.37%153 276
QUALCOMM, INC.13.10%138 639