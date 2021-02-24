Log in
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates as gaming chip sales surge

02/24/2021 | 05:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, expecting strong demand for its graphics chips used in gaming PCs and artificial intelligence chips for data centers.

As people wait for COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world, stay-at-home orders have helped sustain the demand for chips used in personal computers, gaming devices and data center infrastructure that enables remote working.

While Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia was long known for its gaming graphic chips, its aggressive push into artificial intelligence chips that handle tasks such as speech and image recognition in data centers has helped it become the most valuable semiconductor maker by market capitalization.

It has eclipsed rivals Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices.

Shares were up 3% at $597.50 in extended trading after the results.

In a statement, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said that the global chip supply crunch had constrained supplies.

"Throughout our supply chain, stronger demand globally has limited the availability of capacity and components, particularly in gaming," Kress said.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of $5.30 billion, plus or minus 2%, above analysts' average estimate of $4.51 billion.

Revenue in the quarter ended on Jan. 31 rose to $5 billion from $3.11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $4.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue in the company's gaming segment was $2.5 billion, above analyst estimates of $2.36 billion, according to data from FactSet. Data center revenue was $1.9 billion, above estimates of $1.84 billion according to FactSet data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Will Dunham)

By Chavi Mehta and Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 2.60% 86.94 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INTEL CORPORATION 3.39% 63.19 Delayed Quote.26.48%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.52% 579.96 Delayed Quote.9.96%
