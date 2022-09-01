S&P 500 snaps four-session losing streak with payrolls on deck

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. manufacturing sector steady in August - ISM
* All eyes on August nonfarm payrolls report on Friday
* Nvidia, AMD fall after U.S. export ban on AI chips to
China
* Dow up 0.46%, S&P 500 up 0.30%, Nasdaq down 0.26%
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A late rally helped the S&P 500
snap a four-session losing skid on Thursday with investor focus
turning to a key report on the labor market on Friday.
Stocks had been solidly lower for most of the session, after
data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected to a
two-month low last week and layoffs dropped in August, giving
the Fed a cushion to continue raising rates to slow the labor
market. Investors now await the monthly nonfarm payrolls report
on Friday for more evidence on the labor market.
Economists polled by Reuters see a jobs increase of 300,000,
while Wells Fargo economist Jay Bryson revised his forecast for
nonfarm payrolls to 375,000 from 325,000 and Morgan Stanley
economist Ellen Zentner expects August payrolls of 350,000.
"Today's market is about tomorrow morning. You've got a
market that is oversold ... and a catalyst for a rally or at
least not to sell off would be a weaker employment report
especially with regard to wages," said Quincy Krosby, chief
global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
"The market is as data-dependent as the Fed. It's going to be
on guard for every data release that could suggest when the Fed
could be closer to finishing."
The S&P managed to bounce in the latter stages of trading
after hitting a low of 3,903.65, near what some analysts see as
a strong support level for stocks at 3,900.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.99 points,
or 0.46%, to 31,656.42; the S&P 500 gained 11.85 points,
or 0.30%, to 3,966.85; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
31.08 points, or 0.26%, to 11,785.13.
The benchmark S&P index has stumbled nearly 6% over the
prior four sessions, which began after Fed Chair Jerome Powell
signaled on Friday the central bank will remain aggressive
raising rates to fight inflation even after consecutive hikes of
75 basis points, a message echoed by other Fed officials in
recent days.
Despite the gains, the tone was defensive, with healthcare
up 1.65%, and utilities, which gained 1.42%,
the leading sectors to the upside.
Weighing on the tech sector, down 0.48%, were
chipmakers as the Philadelphia semiconductor index
dropped 1.92%, led by a 7.67% tumble in shares of Nvidia
as the biggest weight on the S&P 500, and a 2.99% fall
in Advanced Micro Devices after the United States
imposed an export ban on some top AI chips to China.
Other economic data showed a further easing in price
pressures, while manufacturing grew steadily in August, thanks
to a rebound in employment and new orders.
Traders expect a 73.1% chance of a third straight 75 basis
points increase in rates in September and expect it to peak
around 3.993% in March 2023.
The expected path of Fed rate hikes has increased worry the
central bank could potentially make a policy mistake and raise
rates too high, tilting the economy into a recession, even if
inflation shows signs of abating.
Investors have also become more concerned about corporate
earnings in a rising rate environment that has also stoked a
rally in the U.S. dollar. Hormel Foods Corp fell 6.56%
after the packaged foods maker cut its full-year profit
forecast.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.19 billion shares, compared
with the 10.51 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 35 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 29 new highs and 356 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; additional reporting by
Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)