Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
81.11 USD   +3.19%
06:03aU.S. chip industry split over CHIPS act benefits to Intel -sources
RE
07/15KGI Securities Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Micro Devices to $108 From $120, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts AMD's Price Target to $99 From $133, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. chip industry split over CHIPS act benefits to Intel -sources

07/18/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Several U.S. semiconductor firms are deliberating whether to oppose a package of chip industry subsidies if the final language of the legislation awaiting a vote in the Senate disproportionately benefits manufacturers like Intel Corp, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has told lawmakers that a vote could come as early as Tuesday on a slimmed-down set of bills to bolster the U.S. computer chip industry, after Democratic lawmakers cleaved them from a larger, more contentious bill.

The bills are aimed at making the U.S. more competitive against a rising China, whose chip industry has grown rapidly over the last five years to account for almost 10% of global sales.

The measures include $52 billion in subsidies and an investment tax credit to boost U.S. manufacturing. The bills have bipartisan support, though Republicans may vote against the chip measures unless Democrats give up plans to try to push through unrelated spending bills that Republicans oppose.

But a rift is emerging within the chip industry itself, with some players concerned the final language of the legislation could provide disproportionate support to manufacturers like Intel while doing little to support other chip makers like Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp.

Intel, along with firms like Texas Instruments and Micron Technology Inc, designs and manufacturers its own chips. Such firms would benefit from the $52 billion in CHIPS Act subsidies to build factories and also from an investment tax credit to purchase tools for use inside their factories from another measure called the FABS Act.

Intel earlier this year said it would spend $20 billion on a factory in Ohio after breaking ground on two new plants in Arizona last year. AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia design their own chips but tap partners to fabricate them and would see no direct benefit from subsidies to build plants or tax support for tools.

They support a separate version of the FABS Act introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that contains both the manufacturing tax credit and a tax credit for chip design activities that would directly benefit them.

That version of the FABS Act - which is more pleasing to a broader swather of chip industry players - is also the one the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents U.S. chip firms, has called on lawmakers to pass.

"We're encouraged that the legislation is progressing, and we continue to support enactment of $52 billion in CHIPS Act investments and a FABS Act investment tax credit for both manufacturing and design," the association said in a statement on Friday.

The current Senate legislation contains no design tax credit. That has prompted some U.S. chip companies, which asked not to be named for fear of industry and government blowback, to debate opposing the Senate bill if the final language that comes to the floor has no tax credit for design activities, two people familiar with matter said. "You have Intel that might get $20 billion with CHIPS Act plus $5 billion or $10 billion under the FABS Act. So $30 billion goes to your direct competitor, and you don't get a penny? That's going to cause problems in the market," said one person at a company debating opposition to the bill, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk to the press.

"It's going to benefit just a few companies," said a person at a second company deliberating its support for a bill with no design credits who was not authorized to speak to the press.

Nvidia declined to comment. Spokespeople for AMD, Qualcomm and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 3.19% 81.11 Delayed Quote.-43.63%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.41% 38.62 Delayed Quote.-25.01%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 3.67% 61.53 Delayed Quote.-33.95%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.54% 157.62 Delayed Quote.-46.41%
QUALCOMM, INC. 1.74% 144.37 Delayed Quote.-21.05%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1.70% 160.54 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
06:03aU.S. chip industry split over CHIPS act benefits to Intel -sources
RE
07/15KGI Securities Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Micro Devices to $108 From $120, Mainta..
MT
07/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts AMD's Price Target to $99 From $133, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/15SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Pinterest, Tilray Brands Poised ..
MT
07/14INSIDER SELL : Advanced Micro Devices
MT
07/14SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu..
MT
07/14BMO Capital Lifts AMD to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Target to $115 From $100
MT
07/13Google's cloud unit taps Arm-based chips, adding to Intel, AMD pressure
RE
07/13AMD to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
07/13Susquehanna Lowers Advanced Micro Devices' Price Target to $120 From $140, Keeps Positi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 244 M - -
Net income 2022 5 076 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 81,11 $
Average target price 124,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-43.63%131 439
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.92%426 558
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.41%394 683
BROADCOM INC.-25.69%199 672
QUALCOMM, INC.-21.05%161 694
INTEL CORPORATION-25.01%157 904