    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
84.87 USD   -2.38%
U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

08/31/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper a business Nvidia expects to generate $400 million in sales this quarter.

Nvidia shares fell 4% after hours. The company said the ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with completion of developing the H100, the flagship chip Nvidia announced this year.

Shares of Nvidia rival Advanced Micro Devices were down 2% after hours. An AMD spokesman told Reuters it had received new license requirements that will stop its MI250 artificial intelligence chips from being exported to China but it believes its MI100 chips will not be affected. AMD said it does not believe the new rules will have a material impact on its business.

Nvidia said U.S. officials told it the new rule "will address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a "military end use" or "military end user" in China."

The announcement signals a major escalation of the U.S. crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

Without American chips from companies like Nvidia and its rival Advanced Micro Devices, Chinese organizations will be unable to cost-effectively carry out the kind of advanced computing used for image and speech recognition, among many other tasks.

Image recognition and natural language processing are common in consumer applications like smartphones that can answer queries and tag photos. They also have military uses such as scouring satellite imagery for weapons or bases and filtering digital communications for intelligence gathering purposes.

AMD did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Nvidia said it had booked $400 million in sales of the affected chips this quarter to China that could be lost if Chinese firms decide not to buy alternative Nvidia products. It said it plans to apply for exemptions to the rule but has "no assurances" that U.S. officials will grant them.

Stacy Rasgon, a financial analyst with Bernstein, said the disclosure signaled that about 10% of Nvidia's data center sales, which investors have closely monitored in recent years, were coming from China and that the hit to sales was likely "manageable" for Nvidia.

“It’s not (investment) thesis changing, but it’s not a good look,” Rasgon said. “What happens on both sides now is the question,” he said about possible escalations going forward. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -2.38% 84.87 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.23% 547.923 Real-time Quote.-26.86%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.42% 150.94 Delayed Quote.-47.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 212 M - -
Net income 2022 3 662 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 84,87 $
Average target price 121,49 $
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-39.58%140 349
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.89%421 992
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.41%387 321
BROADCOM INC.-23.90%204 489
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.53%152 352
QUALCOMM, INC.-26.50%150 942