U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp on
Wednesday said that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two
top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a
move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out
advanced work like image recognition and hamper a business
Nvidia expects to generate $400 million in sales this quarter.
Nvidia shares fell 4% after hours. The company said the ban,
which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up
machine learning tasks, could interfere with completion of
developing the H100, the flagship chip Nvidia announced this
year.
Shares of Nvidia rival Advanced Micro Devices were
down 2% after hours. An AMD spokesman told Reuters it had
received new license requirements that will stop its MI250
artificial intelligence chips from being exported to China but
it believes its MI100 chips will not be affected. AMD said it
does not believe the new rules will have a material impact on
its business.
Nvidia said U.S. officials told it the new rule "will
address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or
diverted to, a "military end use" or "military end user" in
China."
The announcement signals a major escalation of the U.S.
crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions
bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and
almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.
Without American chips from companies like Nvidia and its
rival Advanced Micro Devices, Chinese organizations will
be unable to cost-effectively carry out the kind of advanced
computing used for image and speech recognition, among many
other tasks.
Image recognition and natural language processing are common
in consumer applications like smartphones that can answer
queries and tag photos. They also have military uses such as
scouring satellite imagery for weapons or bases and filtering
digital communications for intelligence gathering purposes.
AMD did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Nvidia said it had booked $400 million in sales of the
affected chips this quarter to China that could be lost if
Chinese firms decide not to buy alternative Nvidia products. It
said it plans to apply for exemptions to the rule but has "no
assurances" that U.S. officials will grant them.
Stacy Rasgon, a financial analyst with Bernstein, said the
disclosure signaled that about 10% of Nvidia's data center
sales, which investors have closely monitored in recent years,
were coming from China and that the hit to sales was likely
"manageable" for Nvidia.
“It’s not (investment) thesis changing, but it’s not a good
look,” Rasgon said. “What happens on both sides now is the
question,” he said about possible escalations going forward.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and David Gregorio)