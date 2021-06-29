UK Regulator Clears Acquisition of Xilinx by Advanced Micro Devices

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has decided not to refer Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s anticipated acquisition of Xilinx Inc. to a Phase 2 investigation.

The British competition watchdog had said in May that it was considering whether the deal will lead to a substantial lessening of competition.

Advanced Micro Devices agreed to buy rival chip maker Xilinx Inc. last October in a $35 billion deal which was approved by both sets of shareholders on April 7.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 0729ET