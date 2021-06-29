Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
UK Regulator Clears Acquisition of Xilinx by Advanced Micro Devices

06/29/2021 | 07:30am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has decided not to refer Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s anticipated acquisition of Xilinx Inc. to a Phase 2 investigation.

The British competition watchdog had said in May that it was considering whether the deal will lead to a substantial lessening of competition.

Advanced Micro Devices agreed to buy rival chip maker Xilinx Inc. last October in a $35 billion deal which was approved by both sets of shareholders on April 7.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 0729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 1.71% 87.08 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
XILINX, INC. 2.45% 135.36 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 696 M - -
Net income 2021 2 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
EV / Sales 2022 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 87,08 $
Average target price 100,78 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-6.64%104 030
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION53.08%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION12.22%225 765
BROADCOM INC.7.98%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED16.69%173 779