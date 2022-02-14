Wall St mixed amid rate fears, slight easing in Ukraine tensions

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Energy sector top loser among S&P 500 sectoral indexes
* Goodyear rises as JP Morgan upgrades to 'overweight'
* Indexes: Dow down 0.47%, S&P off 0.12%, Nasdaq up 0.41%
Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed in volatile
trading on Monday amid concerns about higher interest rates,
while comments from a Russian official eased worries about a
possible invasion on Ukraine.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading,
with energy shares down 2% as oil prices eased after
Ukraine hinted at concessions to Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested to
President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the
diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees
from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine.
The comments appeared to signal a reduced likelihood of
imminent Russian military action after repeated warnings from
the United States that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time.
"The escalation of Russia and Ukraine tensions come at a
time when the stock market is already vulnerable given inflation
worries and the potential for Federal Reserve tightening," said
George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.
"If an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine is somehow
avoided, a short-lived relief rally is likely, but there are
still too many worries on the horizon for any type of longer
lasting upward move higher in stocks."
At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 162.48 points, or 0.47%, at 34,575.58 and the S&P 500
was down 5.19 points, or 0.12%, at 4,413.45.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 56.63 points, or 0.41%,
at 13,847.79 on gains in shares of chipmakers Nvidia Corp
, Advanced Micro Devices and Tesla Inc.
Advanced Micro Devices rose 3% as the semiconductor designer
finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc in a record chip
industry deal valued at about $50 billion.
Wall St futures whipsawed in the premarket session after St.
Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard in an interview
with CNBC stuck to his call for a 100 basis point rate hike by
June, saying the Fed needs to reassure to the public that it
will defend its 2% inflation target.
Traders priced in a 67% chance for a 50 basis point hike in
March following Bullard's comments, from 56% previously,
according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.
The major indexes had a rocky start to 2022, with the
tech-heavy Nasdaq down 11.4% so far this year as
worsening price pressures ramped up traders' bets for a
half-point rate hike at the Fed's March meeting.
Market participants now await producer prices data for
January and minutes from the U.S. central bank's most recent
monetary policy meeting later this week.
Meanwhile, the fourth-quarter earnings season is in full
swing, with profits for S&P 500 companies now expected to grow
31% year-over-year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co gained 6.5% after J.P.
Morgan upgraded the tire manufacturer's stock to "overweight"
from "neutral".
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.03-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a
1.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 100 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing
by Maju Samuel)