Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. - XLNX

11/03/2020 | 05:50pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Xilinx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XLNX) to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (“AMD”) (NasdaqGS: AMD). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Xilinx will receive only 1.7234 shares of AMD for each share of Xilinx that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xlnx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 535 M - -
Net income 2020 1 211 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 76,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 89 843 M 89 843 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,22x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 87,35 $
Last Close Price 74,70 $
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.62.89%89 843
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED33.23%395 236
NVIDIA CORPORATION113.87%310 852
INTEL CORPORATION-25.71%182 197
BROADCOM INC.11.15%142 081
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED40.51%139 871
