— AMD Instinct MI300X Accelerators will power new Microsoft Azure virtual machine series optimized for AI —

— 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are also now being used to run a new generation of general purpose, memory-intensive and compute-optimized VMs —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Microsoft Ignite, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft featured how AMD products, including the upcoming AMD Instinct™ MI300X accelerator, AMD EPYC™ CPUs and AMD Ryzen™ CPUs with AI engines, are enabling new services and compute capabilities across cloud and generative AI, Confidential Computing, Cloud Computing and smarter, more intelligent PCs.

“AMD is fostering AI everywhere – from the cloud, to the enterprise and end point devices – all powered by our CPUs, GPUs, accelerators and AI engines,” said Vamsi Boppana, Senior Vice President, AI, AMD. “Together with Microsoft and a rapidly growing ecosystem of software and hardware partners, AMD is accelerating innovation to bring the benefits of AI to a broad portfolio of compute engines, with expanding software capabilities.”

Powering New AI Capabilities in Azure AMD Instinct MI300X

Microsoft’s new Azure ND MI300x v5 Virtual Machine (VM) series optimized for AI workloads features the AMD Instinct MI300X, making Azure the first cloud to use the new accelerator. The new VMs are part of Microsoft’s diverse infrastructure supporting AI innovation for enterprises everywhere giving customers more choice in efficiency and scalability.

Advancing Cloud Computing with AMD EPYC Processors

4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are also now being used to run a new generation of general purpose, memory-intensive and compute-optimized VMs. These new VMs from Microsoft continue to showcase the growth and demand of AMD EPYC processors in the cloud and will provide better price options, up to 20% better performance for general purpose and memory-intensive VMs, and up to 2x the CPU performance for compute-optimized VMs versus the previous generation of AMD EPYC-powered VMs. The new VM series will be made available in public preview in the first quarter of 2024.

At Ignite, AMD is also highlighting the Azure NGads V620 series of VMs, now in general availability. It is a new addition to the Azure N-series family of GPU-accelerated VMs for visualization. These VMs are powered by multiple AMD technologies – AMD Radeon™ PRO V620 GPUs and 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs. The NGads V620 series is intended for workloads that require relatively more GPU resources per VM, to support more demanding workloads or more users per VM. The V620 delivers a great experience for multiple classes of GPU workloads, including gaming, VDI and rendering. NG series users get an optimized driver through the new AMD Software: Cloud Edition.

AI for PCs

AMD also showcased the ongoing momentum of Ryzen AI, the first dedicated AI accelerator available on an x86 processor. With over 50 systems available now with Ryzen 7000 Series processors with Ryzen AI built in, there are millions of AMD AI PCs available in market. AMD and Microsoft have already jointly enabled Windows Studio Effects on Ryzen AI PCs, and AMD continues to work with software developers, to bring expanding AI workloads and generative AI experiences to consumers.

Tune into the AMD Advancing AI event on December 6 at 10am PT to hear more about the AMD portfolio of AI products.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD EPYC Processors and AMD Instinct Accelerators

and Learn more about Ryzen AI

Learn about Ryzen PRO and Microsoft Windows 11

Follow AMD on Twitter

Connect with AMD on LinkedIn



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

© 2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, Radeon, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Azure® is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products for AI workloads, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; economic uncertainty; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; potential difficulties in operating AMD’s newly upgraded enterprise resource planning system; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.