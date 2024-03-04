By Denny Jacob

Advanced Micro Devices named Thomas Zacharia senior vice president of strategic technology partnerships and public policy.

The chip maker said Zacharia will lead the expansion of the company's relationships with governments, non-governmental organizations and other organizations to help fast-track the deployment of customized AMD-powered artificial intelligence solutions to meet the growing number of projects and applications targeting the deployment of AI.

Zacharia spent 35 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, leaving there as the director that oversaw the creation and implementation of the AMD-powered Frontier supercomputer.

