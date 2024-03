AMD hits US roadblock in selling specific AI chips for China, Bloomberg reports

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices has hit a US government roadblock in its efforts to sell an artificial intelligence chip tailored for the Chinese market, as part of Washington's crackdown on the export of advanced technologies to the country, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)