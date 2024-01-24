AMD: the stock stands out, New Street upgrades to buy

January 24, 2024 at 11:21 am EST Share

On Wednesday, AMD posted one of the strongest gains in the S&P 500 index, supported by a recommendation upgrade from analysts at New Street Research, who are now Buy on the stock.



The American processor manufacturer's shares are currently up 5.7%, bringing their increase since January 1 to over 19%. The stock has now gained 135% over the last 12 months.



In a research note, New Street justifies its optimism with the prospect of a total investment of $400 billion devoted to AI-powered data center chips by 2027.



AMD emerges from our analysis not only as the most attractively valued and promising story in this favorable scenario, but also as the one with the most potential for upward revision of forecasts and upside potential, even if only half of this investment ($200 billion) were to materialize", explains the research house, which sets its price target at $215.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.