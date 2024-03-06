Shares of technology companies rose as a speculative bubble in artificial-intelligence issues resumed its inflation.

Shares of Nvidia rose by more than 3%, bringing its gains for the year-to-date to an improbable 85%. Rival Advanced Micro Devices rose by a similar increment.

In another sign that speculative traders were becoming more active, bitcoin prices rose roughly 4% to near $67,000.

Even a positive surprise in a key jobs data report due Friday could jolt markets lower short-term, strategists warn. "Markets and investors have a long tradition of overreacting to tiny pieces of news in the absence of bigger news, and I think this would fall under that category," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Epic Games said in a post on its website that Apple had terminated its developer account for Epic Games Sweden, the latest in a series of clashes between the "Fortnite" developer and the Silicon Valley giant.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings surged after the cybersecurity concern's quarterly earnings surpassed Wall Street targets.

