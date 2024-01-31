10:42 ET -- Advanced Micro Devices is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. After trading closed Tuesday, the chipmaker posted a fourth-quarter profit of $667 million, or 41 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations for per-share earnings of 25 cents. Revenue rose 10% to $6.17 billion, higher than the $6.13 billion that analysts were expecting. However, AMD forecast $5.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million, in revenue in the first-quarter of 2024, below analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan solan@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-24 1104ET