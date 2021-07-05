Advanced Micro Fabrication Equipment China : China stocks rise as tech-focused STAR Board shines on policy support

Shanghai, July 5 (Reuters) - China's major indexes eked out
gains on Monday, helped by robust strength in Shanghai's
tech-focused STAR Board companies, as Beijing pledged continued
policy support for its tech sector.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.1% to
5,085.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4%
to 3,534.32.
** Shenzhen's start-up board climbed 0.5%, while
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index gained 2.5%.
** Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China
jumped as much as 12% before closing 7.4% higher,
after China's state integrated circuit fund participated in the
company's private placement.
** Six of China's ministries including Ministry of Industry
and Information Technology pledged on Friday to foster
outstanding manufacturers and support qualified companies to get
financing from the capital markets.
** Though investors turned cautious after a slump on Friday,
when major indexes fell the most in four months amid growth
concerns.
** "Most of (China's) broad-based indices and industry
indices now stand at the end of a rising trend, and the stock
rally since the first quarter could have ended, leading to a
potential correction going forward," Essence Securities noted in
a report.
** A private survey showed on Monday that growth in China's
services sector slowed sharply in June to a 14-month low,
weighed down by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southern
China, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy may
be starting to lose some momentum.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.01%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.64%.
** At 0731 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4617 per
U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.472.
** As of 0732 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a
premium of 39.15% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)