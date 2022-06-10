Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Advanced Microelectronic Products,Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6287   TW0006287006

ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS,INC.

(6287)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-08
9.000 TWD   +0.45%
05:32aADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
05/06Advanced Microelectronic Products,Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio for the 2022 March unaudited consolidated financial statements.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Microelectronic Products : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.

06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS,INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:22:39
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's
2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 deficit compensarion.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Capital reduction to offset losses:Approved.
(2)The issuance of privately placed ordinary shares and privately placed
Class A registered special shares shall be handled in batches or at the
same time in the form of one choice or combination:Approved.
(3)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Asset
Acquisition & Disposal" and "Procedures for Derivative Trading":Approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)On August 20, 2021, through the shareholders' meeting, the company intends
to issue privately-held ordinary shares and privately-held Class-A registered
special shares in batches or at the same time, and the unissued part on
June 10, 2022,be voided.
(2)For the voting status of various resolutions, please refer to the
"Resolution Status of Shareholders' Meeting" on the Public Information
Observatory.

Disclaimer

Advanced Microelectronic Products Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS,INC.
05:32aADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Sh..
PU
05/06Advanced Microelectronic Products,Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
04/15ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and deb..
PU
03/16ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and deb..
PU
02/24Advanced Microelectronic Products Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
02/21ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and deb..
PU
02/21ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : Resolution by the board of directors not to distribute..
PU
02/21ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : The Board of Directors Meeting Resolution.
PU
02/21ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene t..
PU
02/21ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to conduct c..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 603 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net income 2021 104 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
Net Debt 2021 927 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 943 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS,INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Microelectronic Products,Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yuan Chen General Manager & Director
Chuan Tsou Fan Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting, Spokesman
Ching Chung Chen Chairman
Yu Lung Yang Independent Director
George Yen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS,INC.-26.53%133
MEDIATEK INC.-25.21%50 154
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-33.31%17 164
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.71%17 064
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.23%10 282
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-13.42%10 225