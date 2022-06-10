Advanced Microelectronic Products : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/10 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgment of the 2021 deficit compensarion. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:N/A 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Capital reduction to offset losses:Approved. (2)The issuance of privately placed ordinary shares and privately placed Class A registered special shares shall be handled in batches or at the same time in the form of one choice or combination:Approved. (3)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal" and "Procedures for Derivative Trading":Approved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)On August 20, 2021, through the shareholders' meeting, the company intends to issue privately-held ordinary shares and privately-held Class-A registered special shares in batches or at the same time, and the unissued part on June 10, 2022,be voided. (2)For the voting status of various resolutions, please refer to the "Resolution Status of Shareholders' Meeting" on the Public Information Observatory.