Advanced Microelectronic Products : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to conduct capital reduction to offset losses.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21 2.Reason for capital reduction:To make up for accumulated losses to improve financial structure. 3.Amount of capital reduction:NTD3,286,091,920 4.Cancelled shares:328,609,192 shares 5.Capital reduction ratio:75.00% 6.Share capital after capital reduction:NTD1,095,363,980 7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/10 8.Estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction:18,811,042 shares 9.Estimated ratio of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common shares:17.17% 10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 5 million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A 11.Record date of capital reduction:After this case is approved by the shareholders' meeting and submitted to the competent authority for approval, the chairman shall be authorized to order Determining the base date for capital reduction, operation plan for stock exchange, base date for capital reduction and share exchange, and other procedures related to capital reduction related matters. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The shares reduced this time shall be recorded in the shareholder register on the base date of capital reduction and exchange Shareholders who cancel their shares in accordance with their shareholding ratios, after the capital reduction is less than one share of abnormal shares,the shareholders can reduce the capital by themselves.From the 5th day before the closing date of the share conversion to the one day before the closing of the registration,the company shall report to the company's stock agency by itself.If the organization handles the registration of the whole stock, if it is abandoned or still less than one share after the combination,the par value will be Redistributed to shareholders in cash (rounded to the nearest dollar insufficient amount shall be rounded off)to shareholders, all odd shares less than one share Authorize the chairman to negotiate with a specific person to subscribe for it at face value.After the capital reduction and exchange,the shares are issued without entity.The rights and obligations are the same as the original issued shares. (2)Afterwards,if the company's shares are repurchased due to cash capital increase, private placement of ordinary shares or convertible corporate bonds,or repurchase of the company's shares Shares, transfer, convert and cancel or convert corporate bonds and employee stock options certificates of treasury shares in accordance with the issuance and When the conversion method is converted,if the capital reduction ratio changes as a result,it is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to fully right to deal with. (3)If the case is subject to approval by the competent authority or changes in laws and regulations,the board of directors shall be authorized to handle it with full authority. (4)This case has been approved by the Audit Committee, and after the approval of the Board of Directors,it will be submitted to the regular shareholders' meeting for discussion.