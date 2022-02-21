Advanced Microelectronic Products : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to conduct private placement of common shares through cash capital increase and Preferred shares A.

The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
conduct private placement of common shares through cash
capital increase and Preferred shares A.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21
2.Types of securities privately placed:common shares and/or
Preferred shares A.
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship
with the Company:The target of the private placement of common
shares and private placement of Class A registered preference
shares shall comply with Article 43-6 of the Securities and
Exchange Act and the Order of the Financial Supervision and
Administration Commission of the Executive Yuan on June 13,2002
(2002) Tai Cai Zheng Yi Zi No.0910003455 Relevant regulations
such as the specified specific person limit shall be handled.
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:Calculated based on
the actual number of issued shares.
5.Amount limit of the private placement:Within the quota of 30
million shares.
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:
(1)The reference price of the private placement of common shares
and private placement of Class A registered preference shares is
determined based on the higher of the following two benchmarks:
a.One, three or five business days before the pricing day, the
simple arithmetic average of the closing price of the common stock
is calculated,minus the ex-rights and dividends of the free allotment,
and the stock price after capital reduction and anti-ex-rights are
added back.
b.The simple arithmetic average of the closing price of common
shares for the 30 business days prior to the pricing date, deducting
the ex-rights and dividends of the free allotment, and adding back
the share price after capital reduction and anti-ex-rights.
(2)The actual issue price of the common stock price in this private
placement shall be no less than 80% of the reference price as the
basis for determining the private placement price.
The actual issue price of the private placement class A registered
preferred stock price shall be no less than 80% of the theoretical
price as the basis for determining the private placement price.The
model is set.
7.Use of the funds raised in the private placement:
Enrich working capital and repay bank loans
8.Reasons for conducting non-public offering:At present, the company
does have the need to inject funds.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent Board of Directors:N/A
10.Actual price determination date:The shareholders' meeting is
requested to authorize the board of directors to make decisions based
on the circumstances of a specific person to be negotiated in the future.
11.Reference price:Temporarily taking February 21,2022,the date of the
board of directors as the pricing date,the reference price is tentatively
determined as the simple arithmetic average of the closing prices of common
shares 30 business days before the pricing date,deducting the ex-rights
and dividends of the free allotment, and adding back the capital reduction
and anti-ex-rights.Share price NT$11.70.
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or
subscription price:Tentatively set at NT$9.36
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:
The private placement of common shares, private placement of Class A
registered preferred shares and the ordinary shares converted or allotted
or subscribed thereafter shall,in accordance with the provisions of the
Securities and Exchange Act,be within three years from the date of delivery,
except in accordance with Article 43 of the Securities and Exchange Act.
No further sale is allowed except for the transfer objects specified in
Item 8.After three years from the delivery date, authorize the board of
directors to decide whether to obtain a letter of consent for the issuance
of OTC standards from the OTC Trading Center of the Republic of China in
accordance with relevant regulations,and then submit the issuance procedures
to the Financial Supervisory Commission and apply for OTC transactions.
14.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock
swap, or subscription:N/A
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share
exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible
influence of change in shareholding ratio of TPEx -listed
common shares if all privately placed corporate bonds are
converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TPEx -listed
common shares (a), (a) / outstanding common shares):N/A
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation
in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx -listed
common shares does not reach 5 million and the ratio does not
reach 25%:N/A
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:It shall be
handled in installments within one year from the date of
resolution of the shareholders' meeting.
Advanced Microelectronic Products Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.