  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Advanced Microelectronic Products Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6287   TW0006287006

ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS INC.

(6287)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Advanced Microelectronic Products : To announce the termination of private security offering approved by 2021 shareholders' meeting

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS,INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 17:26:21
Subject 
 To announce the termination of
private security offering approved by 2021
shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 16
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution for the change:2022/02/21
2.Effective registration date of the original plan:NA
3.Resolution date of additional issuance:N/A
4.Major change Reason for the change:
On August 20,2021,through the shareholders' meeting,the company proposed
to issue private placement shares and privately placed Class A registered
special shares in batches or at the same time.intended to be voided.
For the limit of the private placement which is not used on the day before
2022 shareholders' meeting shall be canceled from the date of 2022
shareholders' meeting.
5.Content of each and every successive previously changed
plan for raising of funds before and after change:N/A
6.Projected timetable for execution:N/A
7.Projected completion date:N/A
8.Projected possible benefits:N/A
9.Difference from original projected benefits:N/A
10.Effect of the current change on shareholder equity:N/A
11.Abstract of the original lead underwriter's appraisal opinion:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Advanced Microelectronic Products Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 243 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2020 -149 M -5,35 M -5,35 M
Net Debt 2020 881 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 951 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 416
Free-Float 18,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yuan Chen General Manager & Director
Chuan Tsou Fan Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting, Spokesman
Ching Chung Chen Chairman
Yu Lung Yang Independent Director
George Yen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED MICROELECTRONIC PRODUCTS INC.-7.76%178
MEDIATEK INC.-5.88%63 918
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.96%22 400
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-27.16%19 373
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.88%18 803
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-14.38%13 332