Advanced Microelectronic Products : To announce the termination of private security offering approved by 2021 shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution for the change:2022/02/21 2.Effective registration date of the original plan:NA 3.Resolution date of additional issuance:N/A 4.Major change Reason for the change: On August 20,2021,through the shareholders' meeting,the company proposed to issue private placement shares and privately placed Class A registered special shares in batches or at the same time.intended to be voided. For the limit of the private placement which is not used on the day before 2022 shareholders' meeting shall be canceled from the date of 2022 shareholders' meeting. 5.Content of each and every successive previously changed plan for raising of funds before and after change:N/A 6.Projected timetable for execution:N/A 7.Projected completion date:N/A 8.Projected possible benefits:N/A 9.Difference from original projected benefits:N/A 10.Effect of the current change on shareholder equity:N/A 11.Abstract of the original lead underwriter's appraisal opinion:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None