Advanced Oncotherapy PLC - London-based provider of proton therapy for cancer treatment - Regarding its recapitalisation plan, company works alongside investor towards initial tranche of funding, which it expects to be about USD15 million to be received this month. However, it adds that there can be no guarantee that this funding will be received, nor that it will be received on time. Further, Advanced Oncotherapy says it remains in advanced talks with a third-party investor regarding a short-term loan facility which would provide the company with additional short term bridge financing.

Current stock price: 1.93 pence

12-month change: down from 9.75p at February 2, 2023

