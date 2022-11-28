Advanced Oncotherapy study delivers lower radiation for proton therapy

(Alliance News) - Advanced Oncotherapy PLC on Monday said that a recently-completed study has shown the potential superiority of its proton therapy in treating breast cancer patients.

Advanced Oncotherapy is a London-based specialist developer and provider of proton beam therapy systems. The company's team in Geneva is currently focused on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator, Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, or LIGHT.

A simulation study, which was conducted by the company, suggested that LIGHT had the potential to be a superior treatment for breast cancer.

The study showed that LIGHT beam spot size, particularly LIGHT minibeams, better preserve organs at risk from radiation while maintaining similar target coverage compared with legacy cyclotron treatment.

The results of the study were reviewed by Advanced Oncotherapy's research partner, the Cleveland Clinic, and are expected to be presented at a medical conference in 2023.

The company argued that the results of the study, coupled with the cost benefits of LIGHT over cyclotron-based proton therapy, build the case for the increased use of proton therapy for breast cancer patients.

"We are excited to announce the results of a study conducted by the company and reviewed by our research partner, the Cleveland Clinic, which showcases the potential superiority of using the LIGHT system in breast cancer treatment, the most common malignancy in women, versus a traditional cyclotron source proton therapy system," said Chief Clinical Officer Jonathan Farr.

"The findings show that the LIGHT proton system is ideally positioned to target such tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues, in particular, the heart and lungs."

Advanced Oncotherapy shares were trading 1.5% lower at 16.75 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.