Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Oncotherapy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVO   GB00BD6SX109

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

(AVO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:51 2022-11-28 am EST
16.75 GBX   -1.47%
02:43aAdvanced Oncotherapy's Proton Therapy Shows Lower Toxicity Burden In Breast Cancer Study
MT
10/27Advanced Oncotherapy plc Announces Presentation of Highlights Potential Superiority of Light over Gamma Knife, Photon or Cyclotron-Based Proton Therapy Systems for the Treatment of Brain Tumours
CI
10/18FTSE 100 Closed Up as Markets Continue to Cheer UK Policy Reversal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Advanced Oncotherapy study delivers lower radiation for proton therapy

11/28/2022 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Advanced Oncotherapy PLC on Monday said that a recently-completed study has shown the potential superiority of its proton therapy in treating breast cancer patients.

Advanced Oncotherapy is a London-based specialist developer and provider of proton beam therapy systems. The company's team in Geneva is currently focused on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator, Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, or LIGHT.

A simulation study, which was conducted by the company, suggested that LIGHT had the potential to be a superior treatment for breast cancer.

The study showed that LIGHT beam spot size, particularly LIGHT minibeams, better preserve organs at risk from radiation while maintaining similar target coverage compared with legacy cyclotron treatment.

The results of the study were reviewed by Advanced Oncotherapy's research partner, the Cleveland Clinic, and are expected to be presented at a medical conference in 2023.

The company argued that the results of the study, coupled with the cost benefits of LIGHT over cyclotron-based proton therapy, build the case for the increased use of proton therapy for breast cancer patients.

"We are excited to announce the results of a study conducted by the company and reviewed by our research partner, the Cleveland Clinic, which showcases the potential superiority of using the LIGHT system in breast cancer treatment, the most common malignancy in women, versus a traditional cyclotron source proton therapy system," said Chief Clinical Officer Jonathan Farr.

"The findings show that the LIGHT proton system is ideally positioned to target such tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues, in particular, the heart and lungs."

Advanced Oncotherapy shares were trading 1.5% lower at 16.75 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
02:43aAdvanced Oncotherapy's Proton Therapy Shows Lower Toxicity Burden In Breast Cancer Stud..
MT
10/27Advanced Oncotherapy plc Announces Presentation of Highlights Potential Superiority of ..
CI
10/18FTSE 100 Closed Up as Markets Continue to Cheer UK Policy Reversal
DJ
10/18UK Housebuilders Drop as Bellway Flags Slower Demand
DJ
10/18UK Government Likely to Need More Measures to Stabilize Medium-Term Debt
DJ
10/18FTSE 100 Rises as Sentiment Stays Positive
DJ
10/18Advanced Oncotherapy Amases $7 Million Via Rights Issue
MT
10/18Sterling Could Falter as UK Economic Concerns Resurface
DJ
10/18London Stocks Seen Tracking Global Markets Higher
DJ
09/30Advanced Oncotherapy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21,3 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net income 2022 -15,2 M -18,4 M -18,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 90,3 M 109 M 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
Duration : Period :
Advanced Oncotherapy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,00 GBX
Average target price 166,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 876%
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Serandour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Berengere Pons-Chabord Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance
Michael Jeffrey Sinclair Executive Chairman
Jonathan Farr Chief Clinical Officer
Manuel Gallas Director-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC-55.26%109
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.38%217 219
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.84%194 395
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.21%93 693
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.93%63 237
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.67%59 953