Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Oncotherapy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVO   GB00BD6SX109

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

(AVO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hardman & Co Research : Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) Funded to completion

08/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) Funded to completion 12-Aug-2021 / 13:50 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: Funded to completion

AVO's goal is to deliver an affordable and novel PT system, called LIGHT, based on state-of-the-art technology developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. Over the past two years, important technical milestones have significantly de-risked the project. Now AVO has undertaken its largest fund raise to date, which should be sufficient to see completion of the first LIGHT system and largely remove the financial risk for the project. Barring any unforeseeable events associated with such a complex project, AVO also confirmed that it remains on schedule to have the first system, generating a 230MeV beam, completed by the end of 2021.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/funded-to-completion/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Martin Hall 
London                                                mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1226141 12-Aug-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

All news about ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
10:18aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) Funded to completion
DJ
08/12HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) Funded to completion
DJ
08/11FTSE 100 Gains After Corporate Earnings, Soft US CPI Data
DJ
08/11Further U.S. Fiscal Stimulus Would Likely Keep Dollar Strong
DJ
08/11FTSE 100 Up 0.3% as Miners, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
08/11ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Plans $52 Million Capital Raise; Shares Rise 10%
MT
06/30ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Earnings Flash (AVO.L) ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY Reports FY20 ..
MT
06/30ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Earnings Flash (AVO.L) ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY Posts FY20 Lo..
MT
03/12Advanced Oncotherapy plc Announces New Study Shows the Potential Superiority ..
CI
01/22ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Raising $8 Million to Advance LIGHT System Development
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,1 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2021 -19,3 M -26,8 M -26,8 M
Net Debt 2021 30,0 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
Duration : Period :
Advanced Oncotherapy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,00 GBX
Average target price 135,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Serandour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Berengere Pons-Chabord Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance
Michael Jeffrey Sinclair Executive Chairman
Jonathan Farr Chief Clinical Officer
Manuel Gallas Director-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC8.33%189
DANAHER CORPORATION41.92%225 064
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC16.37%214 272
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.22.61%119 260
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG41.64%78 770
ILLUMINA, INC.39.82%75 891