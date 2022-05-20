Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8261   TW0008261009

ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(8261)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
110.50 TWD   +1.38%
05:35aADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS : The Board of the Company made a Resolution on the Pricing of Private Placement,Subscribers, and the relevant matters
PU
05/03Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/13ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS : Important Resolutions from the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Power Electronics : The Board of the Company made a Resolution on the Pricing of Private Placement,Subscribers, and the relevant matters

05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:14:48
Subject 
 The Board of the Company made a Resolution on the
Pricing of Private Placement,Subscribers, and the
relevant matters
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/20
2.Types of securities privately placed:Common shares
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship with
the Company:
A.The counterparties for private placement will be limited to the specific
  parties provided under Article 43-6 of the Securities and Exchange Act
  and the "Directions for Public Companies Conducting Private Placements
  of Securities"
B.List of Subscriber:
  XSemi Corporation has no relationship with the Company.
C.Major Shareholders of Subscriber and Relationship with the Company:
  YAGEO Corporation (shareholding percentage 46.67%) has no relationship
  with the Company.
  Bon Shin International Investments Co., Ltd.(shareholding percentage
  45.00%) has no relationship with the Company.
  Kuo-Shin Investment Limited (shareholding percentage 8.33%)has no
  relationship with the Company.
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:35,000,000 shares
5.Amount limit of the private placement:35,000,000 shares
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:
 The private placement pricing is based on the resolution of the
 shareholders' meeting on April 13, 2022. The date of the board meeting is
 May 20, 2022 as the pricing determination date.
 The simple average closing price of the common shares for either the 1,3
 or 5 business days before the price determination date are NT$110.50,
 NT$109.83 and NT$109.10 respectively. NT$103.10 is the benchmark price
 after adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends
 or capital reduction.
 The simple average closing price of the common shares for the 30 business
 days before the price determination date, after adjustment for any
 distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends or capital reduction is
 NT$96.82.
 The higher price among the above two calculation bases is set as the
 reference price. Therefore, the reference price of the Private Placement
 is NT$103.10.
 The actual private placement price is set at NT$82.48 per share, which
 is 80.00% of the reference price, which is within the range of 80% of
 the higher of the price calculated by the shareholders meeting
 resolution based on the above two benchmarks. Therefore, the method and
 conditions for setting the price of this private placement are in line
 with the laws and regulations and should be reasonable.
7.Use of the funds raised in this private placement:
 replenishing working capital and repaying bank loans.
8.Reason for conducting non-public offering:
 In terms of the effectiveness, feasibility and issuance cost, private
 placement is more appropriate than the public offering in considering the
 current market. The 3-year lockup restriction of private placement shall
 reinforce the long term partnership between the Company and the strategic
 investors. Thus, the Company shall issue common shares in accordance with
 the private placement related legislations.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent directors:None.
10.Actual price determination date:2022/05/20
11.Reference price:NT$103.10
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or subscription price:
NT$82.48
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:
  The rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are the same as the
  original issued shares. In addition, in accordance with the Securities and
  Exchange Act, the shares of the Company's private offering shall not be
  transferred within three years from the date of delivery, except under the
  conditions stipulated in Article 43-8 of the Securities and Exchange Act.
  After three years from the delivery date thereof, the Company proposes that
  the Shareholders Meeting authorize the Board of Directors to apply to the
  Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation based on the current situation for the
  issuance of a letter of approval on meeting the criteria for listing, and
  to make the subsequent filing with the competent authority for supplemental
  public issuance, as well as the application for listing transactions and
  related matters.
14.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap,
or subscription:NA.
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA.
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of
change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately
placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TWSE -
listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):NA.
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding
if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE -listed common shares does not reach
60million and the ratio does not reach 25%:NA.
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:
A.The record date of the private placement of common shares in the capital
  increase is set on 2022/05/31.
B.It is approved to request the shareholders' meeting having the
  Chairman authorized to handle all the operations related to the private
  placement of common shares and other unresolved matters; also, to sign
  all contracts or documents related to the issuance of the private
  common shares on behalfof the Company.

Disclaimer

Advanced Power Electronics Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05:35aADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS : The Board of the Company made a Resolution on the Pricing of ..
PU
05/03Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
04/13ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS : Important Resolutions from the Company's 2022 Annual Sharehol..
PU
04/13Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Approves the 2021 Earnings Distribution
CI
02/24ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to private placemen..
PU
02/24ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue employee r..
PU
02/24Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/24Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/11Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Appoints Fu-Chi Teng as Chief Strategy Officer
CI
2021Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 204 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 653 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net cash 2021 295 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 8 988 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lin Chung Huang General Manager & Spokesman
Mei Ying Tan Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Chi Teng Chairman
Chiu Lin Chen Independent Director
Yung Sheng Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.07%303
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-15.12%455 976
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.78%428 787
BROADCOM INC.-17.91%223 007
INTEL CORPORATION-18.43%171 765
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-32.82%156 654