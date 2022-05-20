Advanced Power Electronics : The Board of the Company made a Resolution on the Pricing of Private Placement,Subscribers, and the relevant matters
05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Provided by: Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd.
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
17:14:48
Subject
The Board of the Company made a Resolution on the
Pricing of Private Placement,Subscribers, and the
relevant matters
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/20
2.Types of securities privately placed:Common shares
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship with
the Company:
A.The counterparties for private placement will be limited to the specific
parties provided under Article 43-6 of the Securities and Exchange Act
and the "Directions for Public Companies Conducting Private Placements
of Securities"
B.List of Subscriber:
XSemi Corporation has no relationship with the Company.
C.Major Shareholders of Subscriber and Relationship with the Company:
YAGEO Corporation (shareholding percentage 46.67%) has no relationship
with the Company.
Bon Shin International Investments Co., Ltd.(shareholding percentage
45.00%) has no relationship with the Company.
Kuo-Shin Investment Limited (shareholding percentage 8.33%)has no
relationship with the Company.
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:35,000,000 shares
5.Amount limit of the private placement:35,000,000 shares
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:
The private placement pricing is based on the resolution of the
shareholders' meeting on April 13, 2022. The date of the board meeting is
May 20, 2022 as the pricing determination date.
The simple average closing price of the common shares for either the 1,3
or 5 business days before the price determination date are NT$110.50,
NT$109.83 and NT$109.10 respectively. NT$103.10 is the benchmark price
after adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends
or capital reduction.
The simple average closing price of the common shares for the 30 business
days before the price determination date, after adjustment for any
distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends or capital reduction is
NT$96.82.
The higher price among the above two calculation bases is set as the
reference price. Therefore, the reference price of the Private Placement
is NT$103.10.
The actual private placement price is set at NT$82.48 per share, which
is 80.00% of the reference price, which is within the range of 80% of
the higher of the price calculated by the shareholders meeting
resolution based on the above two benchmarks. Therefore, the method and
conditions for setting the price of this private placement are in line
with the laws and regulations and should be reasonable.
7.Use of the funds raised in this private placement:
replenishing working capital and repaying bank loans.
8.Reason for conducting non-public offering:
In terms of the effectiveness, feasibility and issuance cost, private
placement is more appropriate than the public offering in considering the
current market. The 3-year lockup restriction of private placement shall
reinforce the long term partnership between the Company and the strategic
investors. Thus, the Company shall issue common shares in accordance with
the private placement related legislations.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent directors:None.
10.Actual price determination date:2022/05/20
11.Reference price:NT$103.10
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or subscription price:
NT$82.48
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:
The rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are the same as the
original issued shares. In addition, in accordance with the Securities and
Exchange Act, the shares of the Company's private offering shall not be
transferred within three years from the date of delivery, except under the
conditions stipulated in Article 43-8 of the Securities and Exchange Act.
After three years from the delivery date thereof, the Company proposes that
the Shareholders Meeting authorize the Board of Directors to apply to the
Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation based on the current situation for the
issuance of a letter of approval on meeting the criteria for listing, and
to make the subsequent filing with the competent authority for supplemental
public issuance, as well as the application for listing transactions and
related matters.
14.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap,
or subscription:NA.
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA.
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of
change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately
placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TWSE -
listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):NA.
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding
if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE -listed common shares does not reach
60million and the ratio does not reach 25%:NA.
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:
A.The record date of the private placement of common shares in the capital
increase is set on 2022/05/31.
B.It is approved to request the shareholders' meeting having the
Chairman authorized to handle all the operations related to the private
placement of common shares and other unresolved matters; also, to sign
all contracts or documents related to the issuance of the private
common shares on behalfof the Company.
