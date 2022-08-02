Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8261   TW0008261009

ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(8261)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
105.50 TWD   -4.95%
Summary 
Summary

Advanced Power Electronics : The Company's 2022 second quarter consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors

08/02/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 16:47:04
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 second quarter consolidated
financial statements have been approved by the Board of
Directors
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,294,871
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):870,949
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):611,543
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):727,868
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):574,006
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):575,431
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.59
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):6,474,958
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,306,320
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,168,381
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Advanced Power Electronics Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 204 M - -
Net income 2021 653 M - -
Net cash 2021 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 12 274 M 408 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Power Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lin Chung Huang General Manager & Spokesman
Mei Ying Tan Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Chi Teng Chairman
Chiu Lin Chen Independent Director
Yung Sheng Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED POWER ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.46%408
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.30%461 765
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.05%434 501
BROADCOM INC.-19.39%216 596
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.38%165 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.13%163 371