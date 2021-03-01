Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E8) ("APC" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it proposes to raise up to $1,250,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,097,561 units at a price of $0.205 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of closing at a price of $0.27 per share.

Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada.

The gross proceeds of the private placement will be used as follows:

Description: Use of Proceeds Funding of the Company's subsidiary for research and development activities related to the Company's site-selective linker technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates: $650,000 General working capital: $600,000 Total: $1,250,000

The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not already been generally disclosed. Closing is expected to occur on or before March 19, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-specific labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

