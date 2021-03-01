Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation    APC   CA0076282098

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

(APC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

03/01/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E8) ("APC" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it proposes to raise up to $1,250,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,097,561 units at a price of $0.205 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of closing at a price of $0.27 per share.

Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada.

The gross proceeds of the private placement will be used as follows:

Description: Use of Proceeds
Funding of the Company's subsidiary for research and development activities related to the Company's site-selective linker technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates:$650,000
General working capital: $600,000
Total:$1,250,000

 

The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not already been generally disclosed. Closing is expected to occur on or before March 19, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-specific labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation Paul Woodward
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 604.690.3797
http://www.advancedproteome.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR
DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75738


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
01:15pAdvanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
2020ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS  : IIROC Trading Resumption - APC
AQ
2020ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS  : IIROC Trading Halt - APC
AQ
2020Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces Dr. Benjamin Krantz to Join Company ..
NE
2020Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Provides Project Update
NE
2020ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS  : IIROC Trading Resumption - APC
AQ
2020Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Files Provisional IP for Compounds Targeting S..
NE
2020ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS  : IIROC Trading Halt - APC
AQ
2020ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS  : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
2019ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,45 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,65 M 5,69 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Woodward President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Clifford Phillippe Chief Financial Officer
W. Benjamin Catalano Independent Director
Martin J. C. Woodward Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION60.00%6
MODERNA, INC.48.19%61 888
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%46 924
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.60%36 971
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%35 993
SEAGEN INC.-13.72%27 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ