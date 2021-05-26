Log in
    APC   CA0076282098

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

(APC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics : French second-hand car group Aramis takes first step towards IPO

05/26/2021 | 02:54am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - France's Aramis Group, which specialises in selling second hand cars online, said on Wednesday its had taken a first step towards an initial public offering (IPO) in Paris this year following a boom in used vehicle sales and as it looks to grow across Europe.

The firm - which is 70% owned by Stellantis, the carmaker formed by the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler - said its registration document had been approved by the French financial markets authority (AMF).

"(This) constitutes the first step of its contemplated IPO on the regulated market of Euronext Paris", Aramis said.

"The completion of the IPO is subject to the approval of the prospectus relating to the offering by the AMF, as well as favorable market conditions", it added.

Aramis also said Stellantis will maintain a majority ownership after the IPO.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION 15.63% 0.37 Delayed Quote.146.67%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.56% 15.474 Delayed Quote.5.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,45 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 11,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Woodward President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Clifford Phillippe Chief Financial Officer
W. Benjamin Catalano Independent Director
Martin J. C. Woodward Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION146.67%11
MODERNA, INC.57.15%65 919
LONZA GROUP AG0.11%47 160
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.14%46 493
CELLTRION, INC.-24.23%31 830
SEAGEN INC.-13.96%27 888