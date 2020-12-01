Advanced Share Registry : Market News 01 DEC 2020

Profit-takers weighed in again as the massive surge in Covid-19 in America weighs on runaway risk appetite. The NASDAQ' recent outperformance acknowledges techs role in lockdown scenarios. Still, there's more common sense out there as seen in consumer mobility data so self-imposed lockdowns in the name of common sense are in force until vaccines are available. Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, also believes restrictions and travel advisories will be necessary soon. Oils recent outperformance took the brunt of trader exits with the S&P 500 energy sector off 5.4% as Brent crude futures, lost 1%, to $47.70 a barrel. OPEC member failure to reach consensus on Sunday, for the need to extend existing oil production cuts another three months means broader talks this week are required to push the price-fixing controls through. Related mass transit stocks also invited strong selling as Cruise liner Carnival submerged 7.4%, and Norwegian Cruise Line sank 3.4%. Airlines waned too, led by American Airlines down 5%, and Delta's -2%.

That modest last day did contain the biggest merger deal this year though as S&P Global made a $44 billion tilt at rival IHS Markit. The move further entrenches data as the newest gold rush sweeping boardroom around the world, and the all-stock deal will form a gargantuan in financial market data services. Despite the retrace, the Dows 11.8% gain in November is its largest monthly performance since January 1987. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq didn't break records, but increases of 10.8% and 11.8% are far from shabby. While the spectacular rebirth since equities March 23rd nadir came from massive monetary policies and materialistic trends in technology and globalization, markets may be contemplating vulnerabilities at these levels. On the other hand, portfolio rebalancing (Xmas rally) in the last two weeks of the year could still be a potent force. Bitcoins leap back to all-time highs of $19,857.03 last night was also notable.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the federal government would expedite its review and approval process for emergency approval of Covid-19 vaccines from two drug makers. Moderna Inc. climbed 20% after revealing plans for clearance for its vaccine in the U.S. and Europe. On the other side of the risk ledger, Gold experienced its largest monthly decline in four years while the adverse stimulus USD slumped 2.4% in November.

In testimony released Monday ahead of a Tuesday's hearing, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned politicians that the U.S. economy remains flawed and faded despite progress on vaccines. 'For now, significant challenges and uncertainties remain, including timing, production and distribution, and efficacy across different groups.' He also wisely noted the Northern Hemispheres current surge and its consequences. 'The rise in new COVID-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months,' he said.

Dow Jones 29638.64 -271.73 -0.9% US S&P500 3621.63 -16.72 -0.5% US Nasdaq 12198.74 -7.109 -0.1% UK FTSE 6266.19 -101.39 -1.6% German Dax 13291.16 -44.52 -0.3% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1780.90 -1.00 -0.1% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 132.30 +1.35 +1.0%

Of course, Europe's, Stoxx 600 also added 14% for the month, for its best month since records began in 1986. Airline stocks led the region up more than 45% month-to-date. Dutch bank ABN Amro lost 9% after announcing 3,000 jobs cuts by 2024. Never-ending talks between the U.K. and the European Union are apparently headed into a very significant week according to British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab as time ebbs away for disagreements over the post-Brexit trading relationship. Our futures are down 20 points pre-open in tandem to the world, led by The U.S. listed shares of BHP and Rio who lost 2.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. Today's RBA policy statement will likely confirm its willingness to provide additional easing as needed. Chinas Caixin manufacturing PMI for November out today is anticipated to show continued strength.

Disclaimer:



Produced by Advanced Share registry based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.