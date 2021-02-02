Advanced Share Registry : Market News 02 Feb 2021

For all the drama and genuinely interesting conversations the Reddit short squeeze generated, the market got back to basics last night-mostly. Its strength was a handy reminder that markets pull back at least ten per cent every year anyway and recent volatility still paled against those regular corrections.

A short squeeze on silver markets moved it to eight-year highs, as old conspiracies of price suppression found favour with Reddit's economic justice warriors, pushing silver miners Hecla Mining, Coeur Mining and Wheaton Precious in the process. GameStop fell 32 per cent. While the US Treasury has a history of suppressing silver as a competitor to the USD, adding anti-government appeal to the investment meme- it is an ancient history. Their collective pennies rushed into a silver-backed long ETF issued by the largest fund manager and Hedge Fund monster in the world, Blackrock Inc. and sold all their irony in the process. The crowd-funded spree packed a punch though. Blackrock brought 34 million more ounces in its holdings, equivalent to two weeks of global production. But raising silver prices boosts solar panel costs too; an inelegant dilemma that will likely fracture the spurious resolve of those most at risk to climate change.

Tech-Daddy's grabbed the steering wheel from outraged defenders of dying companies and pulled markets between the lines. Microsoft and Cisco were twin thrusters for the DOW, contributing 59 points with strong support from Apple, Visa and Intel, delivering 229 points to close the index. Real corrections evolve with grave growth outlooks, overvaluations beyond price-earnings ratios and credit spreads. Current markets are nowhere near that according to most strategists. The Congressional Budget Office fired up the Bull view when it said the economy was recuperating much faster than previously expected. GDP forecasts were lifted 0.7 percentage points from July's estimate for a GDP of 1.7% annually from 2020-2024. Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed factory activity had slowed but remained elevated. January came in at 58.7 vs 60.5 a month earlier. The group's index of raw material prices also rose to the highest since April 2011 in a nod inflationary forces that will likely grab headlines later in the year.

The markets' singular focus remains with ongoing vaccinations and its resultant impact: consumer mobility and confidence unleashing pent-up demand that quickens economic revival. To that end, a Brisbane company was awarded $230 million to scale delivery of its FDA approved rapid at-home Covid test. The user's swab is inserted into a digital analyser, that sends results to your smartphone in about 15 minutes-all for $30 over the counter.

Stimulus news was less stimulating, but markets are less likely to react while Democrat majorities can evade bi-partisanship mechanisms. A group of 10 conservatives presented a proposal which scaled-down stimulus checks, to $1,000 against Biden's $1,400 request. The incoming Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said the plan is a 'non-starter.'

Dow Jones 30211.91 +229.29 +0.8% US S&P500 3773.86 +59.62 +1.6% US Nasdaq 13403.39 +332.699 +2.6% UK FTSE 6466.42 +58.96 +0.9% German Dax 13622.02 +189.15 +1.4% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1863.90 +13.60 +0.7% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 156.05 -2.00 -1.3%

Europe's Stoxx 600 Index rallied 1%, led by Sweden's prolific silver mines making bank on the metals 12% leap. Attention also turned to Chinas steps to ease a cash crunch after the People's Bank of Chinas USD 15 billion injection to interbank markets to reduce borrowing costs at five-year highs. The yuan weakened 0.58% in sympathy. India's government has unveiled a half-trillion-dollar spending plans to pull the economy out of the mire, which lifted their S&P BSE Sensex 5%. Our markets are up 41 points after a strong reversal yesterday anticipated kinder markets, and Morgan Stanleys $US215 a tonne 2021 bull case for iron ore not hurting the optimism.

