Advanced Share Registry : Market News 07 DEC 2020

This bad-news-proofed market found new highs on Friday. Grim employment data and shocking infection and death rates now become opportunity to pay higher multiples ahead of the likely stimulus-response. Economists had expected 432,000 jobs, and an unemployment rate of 6.8% from the November jobs report but got 245,000 and 6.9% instead. That's the slowest hire number so far and would take 3.3 years to capture all the jobs lost since February at that rate. As COVID cases surge, many people also can't go to work due to COVID concerns or family care obligations. These movement restrictions, together with lockdowns, create significant limits for business to generate employment, especially in discretionary service sectors. Leisure & hospitality hired 31,000 last month, compared to 300,000 in October with rising negative factors likely to compound further in December. On the other side of the ledger, Transportation and warehousing added 145,000 workers as demand for online shopping services pressured courier and warehouse services. Retail employment fell by 34,700.

The Stimulus hopes are focussed on Republicans willing to use a $908 billion proposal from bipartisan lawmakers as the basis for a deal they can live with. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remains a critical outlier though as he hasn't supported the bill yet and the Senate will soon break for the years end. For the first time since the virus began the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing a mask indoors whenever people are outside their own home. With vaccines not available until the second quarter next year, persistent prevention measures are the countries only defence. Projections for total US fatalities by January are around 400 000 as global cases exceed 66.8 million and 1.53 million deaths. BioNTech SE and partner Pfizer Inc. believe they can produce 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year despite last week's production failures from faulty ingredients.

Dow Jones 30218.26 +248.74 +0.8% US S&P500 3699.12 +32.4 +0.9% US Nasdaq 12464.23 +87.05 +0.7% UK FTSE 6550.23 +59.96 +0.9% German Dax 13298.96 +46.1 +0.4% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1840 -1.10 -0.1% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 145.30 +7.50 +5.4%

Europe's STOXX 600 index rose by 0.6% as optimism that the EU and the UK can secure a Brexit deal rose. As with the US, materials and energy sectors led the way, our futures are up 30 pre-open after five consecutive weeks of gains. OPEC+ reached an agreement for slower output cuts in 2021 and iron ores massive run continues unabated with a 5.8 per cent jump to $US145.01 a tonne on Friday could set the tone for markets today.

