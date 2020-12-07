Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Advanced Share Registry Limited    ASW   AU000000ASW9

ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED

(ASW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/04
0.71 AUD   -2.74%
03:13aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 07 DEC 2020
PU
12/04ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 04 DEC 2020
PU
12/03ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 03 DEC 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Share Registry : Market News 07 DEC 2020

12/07/2020 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This bad-news-proofed market found new highs on Friday. Grim employment data and shocking infection and death rates now become opportunity to pay higher multiples ahead of the likely stimulus-response. Economists had expected 432,000 jobs, and an unemployment rate of 6.8% from the November jobs report but got 245,000 and 6.9% instead. That's the slowest hire number so far and would take 3.3 years to capture all the jobs lost since February at that rate. As COVID cases surge, many people also can't go to work due to COVID concerns or family care obligations. These movement restrictions, together with lockdowns, create significant limits for business to generate employment, especially in discretionary service sectors. Leisure & hospitality hired 31,000 last month, compared to 300,000 in October with rising negative factors likely to compound further in December. On the other side of the ledger, Transportation and warehousing added 145,000 workers as demand for online shopping services pressured courier and warehouse services. Retail employment fell by 34,700.

The Stimulus hopes are focussed on Republicans willing to use a $908 billion proposal from bipartisan lawmakers as the basis for a deal they can live with. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remains a critical outlier though as he hasn't supported the bill yet and the Senate will soon break for the years end. For the first time since the virus began the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing a mask indoors whenever people are outside their own home. With vaccines not available until the second quarter next year, persistent prevention measures are the countries only defence. Projections for total US fatalities by January are around 400 000 as global cases exceed 66.8 million and 1.53 million deaths. BioNTech SE and partner Pfizer Inc. believe they can produce 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year despite last week's production failures from faulty ingredients.

Dow Jones 30218.26 +248.74 +0.8%
US S&P500 3699.12 +32.4 +0.9%
US Nasdaq 12464.23 +87.05 +0.7%
UK FTSE 6550.23 +59.96 +0.9%
German Dax 13298.96 +46.1 +0.4%
Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1840 -1.10 -0.1%
Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 145.30 +7.50 +5.4%

Europe's STOXX 600 index rose by 0.6% as optimism that the EU and the UK can secure a Brexit deal rose. As with the US, materials and energy sectors led the way, our futures are up 30 pre-open after five consecutive weeks of gains. OPEC+ reached an agreement for slower output cuts in 2021 and iron ores massive run continues unabated with a 5.8 per cent jump to $US145.01 a tonne on Friday could set the tone for markets today.

Disclaimer:

Produced by Advanced Share registry based on information available at the time of publishing. We believe that the information in this report is correct and any opinions, conclusions or recommendations are reasonably held or made as at the time of its compilation, but no warranty is made as to accuracy, reliability or completeness. To the extent permitted by law, neither Advanced Share registry (ABN 14 127 175 946) nor any of its subsidiaries accept liability to any person for loss or damage arising from the use of this report. The report has been prepared without taking account of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular individual. For this reason, any individual should, before acting on the information in this report, consider the appropriateness of the information, having regard to the individual's objectives, financial situation and needs and, if necessary, seek appropriate professional advice. This report does not purport to be a complete statement or summary.

Disclaimer

Advanced Share Registry Limited published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
03:13aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 07 DEC 2020
PU
12/04ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 04 DEC 2020
PU
12/03ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 03 DEC 2020
PU
12/02ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 02 DEC 2020
PU
12/01ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 01 DEC 2020
PU
11/30ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 30 NOV 2020
PU
11/27ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 27 NOV 2020
PU
10/26ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 26 Oct 2020
PU
09/23ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 23 Sept 2020
PU
09/02ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market News 1 Sept 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,59 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
Net income 2020 1,52 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net cash 2020 4,06 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 6,31%
Capitalization 30,5 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Share Registry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Phin Chong Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Simon Kenneth Cato Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Charles Winduss CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Patrick Gan Manager-Information Technology
Julianne Wu Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY LIMITED-5.33%23
MORGAN STANLEY27.15%117 598
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.4.20%85 953
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION7.21%85 712
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED19.76%54 662
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.60.12%44 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ