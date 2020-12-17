Advanced Share Registry : Market News 17 DEC 2020

The Federal Reserve made no announcements about extra asset purchases above the current program and kept rates at the 0 to 0.25% range. The easily digestible snippet for markets came from their expectation of interest rates to remain near zero through to 2023- at least. That didn't change the game so much as allow yesterday's gains to solidify a few more points across all indices while keeping 10-year Treasury notes under 1% even. Easy Fed policy equals Easy Wall Street. The Central Banks $80 billion in Treasury's and $40 billion in mortgage-debt purchases -each month- continue to provide extraordinary risk mitigation for stock markets around the world.

Retail sales data sank 1.1% in November as cooler weather invigorated Corvids chaos on consumer habits and retail operations. Thats the second consecutive month of decline for the closely watched metric and smashed forecast for a milder 0.4% retreat. The usual frontline casualties took the hit as restaurants, bars, auto dealers, gas stations, clothing stores, department stores, furnishings and electronics stores lost traffic. The familiar pandemic-consumer switcheroo was evident as grocers, home centres and Internet retailers posted slightly higher receipts. Online trade may have only added a fractional improvement but the sector as grown 29% year on year. In other data, IHS Markit's' flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, tracking manufacturing and services, fell to 55.7 from 58.6 in November as temporary shutdowns and customer uncertainty slowed recovery, while renewed lockdowns in crucial export markets dampened foreign demand for exports. After the third quarters solid 33.1% GDP, expectations for the last quarter are relatively modest at sub 5% as the virus, and depleted government financial aid contrived a humbler consumer. The U.S. economy is presumed to end the year around 3% smaller than at the start.

Work on the next package of support for struggling Americans titled towards materiality as Senate Leader McConnel told GOP senators aid will help Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoff elections in January. If Democrats won both seats, then Democrats would have control via a tie-breaker vote afforded to the Vice Presidents under the circumstance. Oh, and McConnel would lose a power many consider more significant than a Presidents. His package is also tied to legislation to fund government operations. Failing that, Congress would have to pass another stopgap to prevent a partial government shutdown on Friday, when the current funding runs out.

With the Winter virus surge decimating normal societal function, people are increasingly leaving jobs or prevented from them due to illness. 12.7%, of adults surveyed, said they hadn't had enough to eat in the last seven days, exceeding the readings high point in April. In the lead up to the Holiday Season, the movement of people to families presents dangers to hard-fought infection controls recently. With businesses and people restricted by various mayors and State Governors around the country, recent gains may be challenged. Eighteen states, around the U.S. Midwest, saw seven-day averages of new coronavirus infections falling with twenty others falling within a technical flatline. The 189,783 cases on Tuesday are a 19% drop from last week's record. On the other side of the coin, Tennessee, California North Dakota and New York City are all experiencing increases on par with the Spring highs. Inefficiencies in the Pfizer vaccine rollout are emerging too as 900,000 fewer doses will ship next week over this week's numbers.

Dow Jones 30154.54 -44.77 -0.2% US S&P500 3701.17 +6.55 +0.2% US Nasdaq 12658.19 +63.128 +0.5% UK FTSE 6570.91 +57.59 +0.9% German Dax 13565.98 +203.11 +1.5% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1859.1 +3.80 +0.2% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 157.05 +1.30 +0.8%

Europe's STOXX 600 index gained 0.8%, led by robust regional business activity data in December for Germany. The upbeat market also came despite Germany having its most significant increase in deaths since the pandemic began. Chancellor Angela Merkel also intimated that a hard lockdown starting Wednesday could endure longer than planned. Brexit appeared to take a turn for the better after The UK FTSE grew 0.9% after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, 'There is a path to an agreement now.' That news also hoisted sterling and the euro higher. Our markets have opened up another 25 points after yesterday's 50 points for The All Ordinaries with iron prices bouncing from a recent dip to surpass $155 a tonne again. Australia's labour force report will emerge late morning with expectations of around 30,000 new jobs for November.

