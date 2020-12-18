Advanced Share Registry : Market News 18 DEC 2020

Equities did what everyone expects them to do in late December, and 'Santa Rallied' to new record highs despite the bad news and the fact the S&P 500 is already up 15% this year. The rationale is still the same, with a small stimulus package in the U.S. being debated but presumed as on the way. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also threw some fuel on the fir, saying stock prices aren't necessarily high priced given how low interest (his) rates are. Deeper reflation trends affecting everything from commodities to cryptocurrencies and powered by the U.S. dollars deflation also played no small part in the market's optimism. As a consequence, economic expectations for recovery by next April have never been more vulnerable to missing the mark.

Mixed data last night didn't have much sway, but if the headliner from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is believed, then market recovery expectations look courageous. Initial jobless claims made their second increase in a row and embarrassed economist estimates as 885 000 arrived over the 818 000 they'd presumed. Driven by America's failure to mitigate the pandemics deadly proclivities that four-month high could also be a statistical anomaly though. Markets gave it short shrift after the Government Accountability Office said that fraud, double counting and other problems had inflated numbers. While weekly jobless claims totalled 20 million-plus collecting benefits, the Labor Department's more comprehensive report has 11 million out of work which gives markets plenty of wiggle room to continue the party. While more people definitely lost their jobs in November, the issue also pressures Congress to pass that market-friendly stimulus this time.

Housing starts continued to make unquestioned leaps and bounds as U.S. new home construction beat forecasts for a nine-month high as residential starts increased by 1.27%. That now brings new home construction back to February's level.

Meanwhile, the same country set new daily records of 3,700 Covid deaths and 250,000 new cases. If the mortality rate remains true, then yesterday's new infections will produce over 4 500 deaths a few weeks from now. This wave in the course of the pandemic is already more devastating than previous waves in terms of its geographic scope and more precipitous trajectory of infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths. Evidence from the Whitehouse purportedly revealed a herd immunity strategy drove its leaders not to assert pandemic measures. Still, only five per cent of the U.S. population has contracted the virus to date while the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the country's healthcare system could collapse before vaccines become widely available next year. On the good news front, the FDA advisory panel has approved emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine.

Dow Jones 30303.37 +148.83 +0.5% US S&P500 3722.48 +21.31 +0.6% US Nasdaq 12764.75 +106.557 +0.8% UK FTSE 6551.06 -19.85 -0.3% German Dax 13667.25 +101.27 +0.8% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1890.4 +31.30 +1.7% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 158.70 +1.65 +1.1%

Europe's STOXX 600 index certainly didn't swim against the tide, rising 0.3%, led by Germany's Dax up 0.8% for its highest level since February. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus as the E.U. finally cleared its enormous 1.8 trillion-euro (USD 2.2 trillion) stimulus package. Cyclical shares like miners and retailers continue to attract heavier weightings in tandem with vaccine rollouts this month. The usual Brexit negativity inside endless talks remained with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying 'big differences' remain while U.K. officials predict a Brexit deal soon. Our futures are playing it cautious, down ten points after a nine-month high on Thursdays Budget update highlighted our better-than-expected rise from the collapse earlier in the year. Our currency continues its rally though with a high of US76.50¢ overnight.

