U.S. equities didn't offer any hot headlines overnight with nominal gains on the major indices but still delivered the Nasdaq four straight record closes. Technicians note the close extended a bull-flag breakout for a primary trend that promises more records to come.

Democrats may be advancing their 1.9 trillion-dollar stimulus package on paper, but markets are sceptical that they can assemble the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, unless they pursue passage via the reconciliation process. That means they could pass legislation on a simple-majority vote basis which their 50-50 split/vice-presidential tie breaker can cope with. They also sunk the boot into the previous President with Impeachment articles lodged for a trial likely commencing in February.

Bidens minimum wage hot potato is in the spending Bill which Republicans have little interest picking up. Even moderate and famed impeachment voter, Senator Mitt Romney thinks doubling minimum wage to $15/hr would 'be very devastating to many, many small businesses.' The target min wage would be on par with Australia's. Democrats counter that the Covid national emergency is slowing the recoveries momentum posing a far greater threat which echoes the federal reserve banks stance. New Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer aims to pass coronavirus aid by mid-March. Brent Crude rose to 55.72 USD/barrel on the Democrats stimulus hardball plans despite continued demand distress from coronavirus lockdowns.

While classic Dow component General electric has rallied over 73% in the last quarter alone the 'Bell Weather' stocks earnings didn't disappoint with firm orders in power and renewables allowed them to resume guidance. Free cash flow made a strong comeback with $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion expected this year. Analysts had forecast G.E. would produce $2.8 billion, so markets rewarded them with a 3.3% gain to $11.35. The phrase for market-leading instruments comes from the 'bell-wether' which a sheep wears to lead the flock. For now, markets bleat 'bah humbug' to such ironies and the IMF helped, lifting their estimate for 2020s contraction 09% to 3.5%. They also upgraded 2020 growth predictions by nearly a percentage point to 5.5%. The small print does allude to 'exceptional uncertainty' around their projections though.

With global coronavirus cases over 100 million, Pfizer delivered some excellent news as it confirmed supply of 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to America two months earlier than forecast. Despite these efforts, though, the World Health Organization doesn't believe vaccine coverage can reach a point where virus transmission can cease in the foreseeable future while the IMF thinks the end of 2022 will mark low transmission of the virus everywhere. Pfizer will start production at more sites to increase deliveries to E.U. countries. On the flipside, E.U. officials threatened export controls of any vaccines produced by AstraZeneca in the region after the company's severe vaccine delays, even though their vaccine is not yet approved. Soon to be a vaccine provider, Johnson & Johnson increased 2.7% after its strong profit forecast. The U.K. became the first nation with 100 000 fatalities while New Zealand could keep its borders shuttered to the world for most of 2021.

Vaccine optimism drove U.S. consumer confidence higher as the index rose to 89.3 this month from a revised 87.1 in December. The index stood at 132.6 before the viral outbreak last February, but all gains are cherished for now. The Future expectations index also gained after surging to 92.5 from 87 for the highest level in three months. If COVID cases keep declining, then consumer sentiment will improve a lot further.

Dow Jones 30937.04 -22.96 -0.1% US S&P500 3849.62 -5.74 -0.2% US Nasdaq 13626.07 -9.927 -0.1% UK FTSE 6654.01 +15.16 +0.2% German Dax 13870.99 +227.04 +1.7% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1850.9 -4.30 -0.2% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 164.65 -3.85 -2.3%

European stock index, the STOXX 600 index lifted 0.6% with chemicals and finance taking the lead. M & A activity also inspired bulls with Naturgy Energy Group S.A. up 15% after asset manager IFM Global Infrastructure offered to buy a stake. EQT AB, one of Europe's biggest private equity firms, surged 15% after Exeter Property Groups $1.9 billion bid was accepted.

Asian markets were the outlier underperformer this time after China's central bank withdrew cash from the banking system and bleated about asset bubbles. That sank the MSCI Asia Pacific Index the most in two months. Our Asian centric market may play it safe with futures up meagre 9 points and hour before the open.

