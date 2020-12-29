Advanced Share Registry : Market News 29 Dec 2020

Major indices continued its Santa rally and record highs after Christmas. News headlines provided enough hope and fodder too, from an actualised Brexit deal to Trump demanding a larger stimulus payment of $2000/person. While Britain's deal with the E.U. resulted from months of tortured negotiations, Republicans barely gave Trump's lame-duck demands the time of day. Shortly after, the president signed off on the agreed-upon $600/person stimulus and government funding Bill which delivered more impetus for money managers to stay long and go longer. President-elect Joe Biden also promised a push for further stimulus after taking office late January.

With monies on the way for people and businesses, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its first-quarter U.S. economic growth forecast, noting the stimulus will boost the countries giant services sector in particular. They now predict first-quarter 2021 growth of 5%, versus 3% previously, with 'meaningfully higher levels of output in all four quarters.' This overwhelmingly strong optimism is being driven by positive earnings revisions for the final three months of 2020 when expectations are usually revised lower. That faith drove the S&P 500 more than 3% in December alone, or 50 basis points above the 30-year average. End of year strength like this has pushed January higher 80% of the time.

Gold glistened a little brighter as the new debt-fuelled stimulus softened the ground under the U.S. dollars feet. After gold lost value in the face of vaccine rollouts fuelling a strong risk-off preference, the metal could now make its first monthly gain since July as America's currency absorbs much of that risk. Spot gold climbed 0.9% to $1,900.31 an ounce at one point. OPECS imminent agreement to lift production by 500k barrels a day in the New year ambushed the market's growth optimism for crude. Buyers were also scarce as anxieties rise over further movement constraints as the new mutation in the coronavirus spreads globally. U.S. cases sit at 19.2 million (known) with deaths at 334,000.

Dow Jones 30403.97 +204.1 +0.7% US S&P500 3735.36 +32.3 +0.9% US Nasdaq 12899.42 +94.689 +0.2% German Dax 13790.29 +203.06 +1.5% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1880.4 -2.80 -0.1% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 164.25 -2.25 -1.4%

Europe's Stoxx 600 Index rose 0.6% last night, with records broken on Germany's DAX index. The European Union's deal with the U.K. has finally lifted a persistent shroud over the trading zone. U.K. companies will lose their friction-less access to more than 400 million consumers but may not have to pay tariffs. English exporters will also face new border checks and provide proof their products comply with new rules of origin. The pound rallied for a second day as the deal averts a bitter breakup with a framework for a new alliance with its most important trading partner.

Antitrust investigations by Chinese regulators over Alibaba may have inspired the company to boost its buyback plan from $6 billion to $10 billion for the weakened stock. Regulators have commanded Ant Group, the world's biggest financial technology company, to revise its businesses and comply with anti-monopoly regulatory requirements in the country's internet sector. This followed the suspension of Ant's $37-billion U.S. stock debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last month. Our futures are up a modest 12 points pre-open but generally outperformed markets before the Christmas break anyway.

